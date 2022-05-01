  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ranking the 10 teams that most improved their Super Bowl odds during the NFL draft | Opinion

Lance Pugmire, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Atlanta Falcons
    Atlanta Falcons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LAS VEGAS — If only it were as simple as the Cincinnati Bengals made it look last season.

Draft a gifted wide receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, allow former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow to ascend to brilliance during his second season, and watch a gathering of lesser-known defenders achieve wondrous chemistry.

That’s the beauty of the NFL draft, an event that drew season-ticket holders willing to pay more than $1,000 a seat to view a process that likely won't reach full gratification for three-to-five years.

Nevertheless, the dreamers gathered, joining their teams’ front-office personnel hoping to manifest “Super” results from an unpredictable venture tailored to create and inspire hopes across the nation more than four months before the season kicks off.

The 2022 NFL draft came to a close Saturday, but which team made the most of it? Whose draft selections and trades improved their Super Bowl chances?

2022 NFL draft grades: Jets, Lions among top team classes while Patriots, Cowboys among worst

NFL draft's best undrafted players: Carson Strong, Justyn Ross among intriguing options

Oddsmakers report bettors are still mulling the frenzy of activity. At Las Vegas Superbook, for instance, only two teams’ Super Bowl title odds shifted markedly.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who acquired wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Tennessee Titans, and the New Orleans Saints, who traded up to obtain Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, moved up from 60/1 to 30/1 odds to win it all.

No one else budged.

Chris Olave was the 11th overall pick to the Saints. New Orleans leaves draft weekend with improved Super Bowl odds.
Chris Olave was the 11th overall pick to the Saints. New Orleans leaves draft weekend with improved Super Bowl odds.

That said, the hype for all remains palpable as incoming rookies transform to bait, reeling in revived interest and new season-ticket buyers hopeful their team is the next Cincinnati, which went from 200/1 long shot to Super Bowl LVI runner-up.

So here’s our ranking of the 10 NFL teams with the most improved Super Bowl odds after the draft.

All future odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook:

10. Arizona Cardinals (30/1): Trading out of the first round to obtain wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown from the Baltimore Ravens and then drafting the best tight end available in Colorado State’s Trey McBride gives Kyler Murray all the assets he needs to prove (or disprove) his greatness.

9. Atlanta Falcons (100/1): No one’s saying they’ll be in the Super Bowl, but considering where Atlanta was after trading away Matt Ryan, they responded strongly by adding forceful edge rushers and drafting Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder to back up Marcus Mariota. Plus, they opened the draft by taking USC receiver Drake London No. 8 overall.

Imagine the targets present next season and beyond: London, Kyle Pitts and the un-suspended Calvin Ridley.

8. Detroit Lions (100/1): Landing arguably the best defender in the draft in No. 2 pick Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, and then providing embattled quarterback Jared Goff with a speed merchant in receiver Jameson Williams, is an impressive tonic for enthusiastic coach Dan Campbell to stir.

7. Seattle Seahawks (90/1): Can’t say I like Drew Lock at quarterback, but Pete Carroll’s team at least provided the unsteady leader more protection by selecting two tackles (Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas) and then providing a clock-chewing running back in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (30/1): Quarterback Jalen Hurts is better than people believe, and that’s going to be underlined by the addition of A.J. Brown as he joins 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles also beefed up their defense with two members of Georgia’s national-title-winning unit, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

5. Tennessee Titans (30/1): The returning AFC No. 1 seed likes what they did in swapping out Brown to select a sort of duplicate in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. Plus, they addressed the errant playoff throwing of Ryan Tannehill by landing a possible sensation in Malik Willis.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (9/1): They had the fear of God put in them by their defensive collapse against Josh Allen and the Bills in the AFC playoffs, and they reacted accordingly in a division that now features Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson.

Beyond promising third pick Skyy Moore, a receiver, the Chiefs invested in defense: cornerback Trent McDuffie, edge George Karlaftis and safety Bryan Cook.

3. New York Giants (90/1): They opened by taking two players projected as No. 1 overall picks: Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alabama tackle Evan Neal, then added an impassioned receiver in Wan’Dale Robinson, and another lineman to help a hopefully healthy Saquon Barkley and iffy quarterback Daniel Jones in his make-or-break campaign.

2. Baltimore Ravens (20/1): Trading Brown may have chafed Lamar Jackson, but the brilliance and calm of the Ravens’ front office shined this weekend as they landed Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and another stout defender, Michigan’s David Ojabo.

1. New York Jets (100/1): Performing poorly has its perks, and the Jets capitalized by adding the draft’s best cornerback in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, the best running back in Iowa State’s Breece Hall, perhaps the best receiver in Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and a quality edge with Jermaine Johnson.

Is it enough to mimic what the Bengals accomplished? Likely not, but there is one factor in common: Like Burrow, quarterback Zach Wilson will be in his sophomore campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft reaction: Ranking teams with most improved Super Bowl odds

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rams coach Sean McVay says comment about Patriots draft pick Cole Strange was 'misunderstood'

    Watching the first round live on Thursday night, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made a joke that he says was misinterpreted.

  • Ian Fleming’s Lost ‘Moonraker’ Script Found, Revealing Dramatically Different Vision for James Bond Movies

    The treatment is the James Bond author's only attempt at writing a movie.

  • 2022 NFL Draft: Day 2 Winners and Losers

    Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals which teams he believes had a successful day 2 and which teams didn’t. Edholm’s top team didn’t make a pick in round one, while his least favorite day 2 selections came from a team that enjoyed a stellar day 1.

  • 2022 NFL Draft Winners and Losers

    Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals the teams he believes made the best and worst selections over 3 days in Las Vegas.

  • ‘No Time to Die’ Producer Barbara Broccoli on Casting the Next James Bond: ‘It’s Going to Take Some Time’

    As soon as Daniel Craig announced in 2019 that “No Time to Die” would be his fifth and final film as international spy James Bond, rumors began — and haven’t stopped — swirling about who might take his place. Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and even “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi have been whispered about […]

  • NFL draft 2022: Assessing each team's picking performance after seven rounds

    NFL draft 2022: Every team was looking to improve via draft picks. Los Angeles Times Pro Football Hall of Fame writer Sam Farmer assesses each team's performance.

  • Toronto’s latest murder victim was shot while behind the wheel of his SUV

    Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald spoke to residents who heard more than a dozen gunshots fired in rapid succession, followed by two more.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Former Toronto FC fan favourite Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field with FC Cincinnati

    TORONTO — A fan favourite during his days with Toronto FC, defender Nick Hagglund returns to BMO Field on Saturday with FC Cincinnati. Traded to expansion Cincinnati in January 2019 after five seasons with Toronto, Hagglund now ranks as Cincinnati's leader in minutes played (4,699 in the regular season) and all-time appearances (63). He ranks second in starts (51). And while he has been on the bench in Toronto since leaving, the 29-year-old Cincinnati native has yet to play for the visiting team

  • NHL playoff picture: Lots at stake on final night of regular season

    Only two playoff matchups have been locked in heading into the final night of the NHL regular season.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Dynasties are cool but it's time for a new Stanley Cup story

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian explains why he doesn't want too see one last run for the Penguins, Sam says she doesn't have the stomach for a Tampa three-peat, and Omar makes the case against defensive Dallas.

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that