Ranker Acquires Listverse Adding To Impressive Brand Portfolio

Los Angeles, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranker continues to expand its impressive portfolio of assets with the acquisition of Listverse. Already the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything, Ranker now adds a deep content library and expanded audience to the digital media companies portfolio of assets.

“Simply put, I have been a fan of Listverse for years," added Clark Benson, CEO of Ranker. “I respect the quality of their content, yet I am just as impressed by the passion and meaningful interaction of their audience. This combination of excellent writing and a loyal fanbase make this brand a perfect fit under the expanding Ranker network."

Listverse was founded in 2007 by Jamie Frater on the idea of creating lists that intrigue and educate with topics covering the most fascinating and rare gems of human knowledge. Run by a talented team that ensures each list is credible and up-to-date, Listverse prides itself on its rigorous editorial process and guidelines that all content creators follow. Listverse has been featured on CNN, BBC, PBS, Gizmodo, and in the New York Times to name a few. When it comes to entertaining, yet credible content, Listverse.com is the place to go. Listverse will continue to operate under its current name, powered by Ranker.

In addition to the newly acquired Listverse, Ranker owns and operates an extensive portfolio of successful and diverse brands including Watchworthy, Weird History, Total Nerd, Graveyard Shift, Anime Underground, Unspeakable Crimes and Button Mash.

Ranker continues to be a traffic juggernaut, finishing the final six months of 2021 as a top 20 Facebook publisher coming in at number 17 and 16 in Q’s 3 and 4 respectively. Ranker editors have curated tens of thousands of lists about all aspects of pop culture and beyond. These visitors shape the rankings by voting, making Ranker the ultimate source for the best (and worst) of everything. From these visitors over 1.3 billion votes and counting have been cast, making Ranker a go to source for consumer sentiment across all of entertainment and more.

Ranker is the leader in fan-powered rankings on just about everything. Whatever the topic - TV, movies, video games, sports, brands, food - Ranker puts the vote into the hands of millions rather than a few critics to answer the questions we are most passionate about. Over 1 billion votes now power Ranker Insights, a treasure trove of psychographic correlation data that delivers personalized consumer recommendations (“if you like X, you’ll also like Y, Z”), and also audience insights to marketers, studios, and platforms seeking a deeper understanding of consumer tastes and preferences. Launched in 2020 and powered by Ranker Insights, Watchworthy is the only statistically relevant, crowd-sourced TV recommendation app available to consumers. Ranker is listed on 2020’s Inc 5000 and Inc. 5000: California Series, Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500 and Built In LA’s Top 50 Mid-Sized Companies To Work For in 2020 & 2021, and #5 on Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2021. Headquartered in Los Angeles with over 115 employees, Ranker also has offices in NYC and Chicago.

