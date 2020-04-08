Ranked: UK cities producing most successful Brits

The South East of England is home to 20% of the most successful Brits, leading the way in business and politics, and sport. (Getty)

London is the UK city that produces the most successful Brits, a new ranking has found.

The capital is the most successful city in the UK as it leads on acting, arts and literature, music and comedy to reach the top spot in the new ranking created by Ocean Finance, based on a study of 650 of the most successful Brits.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Glasgow comes in second place, followed by Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, and Cardiff.

The study looked at the birthplaces of 650 of the UK’s most successful people across the fields of business and politics, acting, arts and literature, science and medicine, sport, comedy, music, and olympic gold medallists.

The South East of England is home to 20% of the most successful Brits, leading the way in business and politics, with 10 CEOs from the most recent Forbes 2000 list of the UK’s largest global businesses hailing from the South East.

Read more: Top areas where CEOs live in UK

Examples include Michael Manley of Fiat Chrysler (FCA.MI) as well as Nobel Peace prize-winning politician William Randall Cremer.

The South East also leads in sport and is home to the greatest number of Olympic gold medallists such as runner Kelly Holmes, rower Steve Redgrave, and long jumper Greg Rutherford.

The North West of England produces 10% of the UK’s most successful people. The region as been revealed as the birthplace of the most Nobel science and medicine laureates including Sir Joseph John Thompson who was awarded the Nobel prize in Physics in 1906 and biochemist Rodney Robert Porter who won the Nobel in Medicine in 1972.

Another trend that emerged from the research was that more of the UK’s top achievers were born in September than any other month, with 6 September being the most common birthday overall.

More of the most successful Brits were born in September than any other month. (Ocean Finance)

The UK cities producing the most successful Brits