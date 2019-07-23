Ranked! The 101 greatest football players of the last 25 years Since our debut issue in summer 1994, weve got you up close and personal with footballs biggest superstars. Now, from Aguero to Zidane, we present the stars weve been most privileged to watch since then

Please note: We'll be spreading this out across the week, so you have chance to read it all in manageable chunks. So make sure to come back between now and Friday as we recount this glory gang...

101. Matt Le Tissier

“Our house was obsessed with him. A half-hour TV programme showed Premier League highlights and he was on. Every. Single. Week. Outrageous, sickening goals: top corner, a flick, an incredible free-kick. ‘This guy, Le Tissier, is outrageous,’ we used to say to each other. ‘And he stays at Southampton. He could play for anyone.’” Xavi, FFT 263

100. Mohamed Salah

Some called Liverpool mad to pay a club-record £36.9m for the once-erratic winger known to Chelsea fans as ‘Sally’. Nobody says that now. Mo’s irrepressible verve, low centre of gravity and fearsome strike rate have led some fans to dare compare him against Kenny Dalglish – and at Anfield, no praise is higher.

99. George Weah

“I had the pleasure of playing against him. History shows he was one of the best players of the past 20 years. He was a complete player – a powerful striker who scored a lot of goals and was very hard to stop.” Dietmar Hamann, FFT 183 (November 2009)

98. Miroslav Klose

What’s the opposite of a flat-track bully? Ungainly and bang-average at club level, Klose hit 71 goals (16 at World Cups, a record) in his 137 caps for Germany. They never lost when he scored, and they rarely lost because he nearly always scored.

97. Paul Gascoigne





Gazza’s brilliance was always about more than just the football. Sure, there was the wiggle of his hips, instinctive skill and basic love of the game, but it was Gascoigne’s mischievous sense of fun which won every heart. The tears of Turin and Euro 96’s dentist’s chair remain English football’s first crossover moments at a time when the beautiful game became cool again.

96. Tony Adams

“The way he walks, the way he talks, the way he lives his life – he is a born captain. I scored a remarkable goal past him against England at Wembley. The fact that in scoring such a goal I defeated Tony Adams made it all the more special.” Dennis Bergkamp, FFT 126 (February 2005)

95. Fernando Hierro

“A leader. He has great positional sense and he is a fantastic passer. At Real Madrid he was a legend – the man who organised everything, pushed us forward and led us to so many trophies.” Fernando Morientes, FFT 137

94. Lilian Thuram

“When I faced him, it was the only time I didn’t win a single challenge with an opponent. That never happened before or again. He had great ability, he was a good tackler, he had good positioning and he never stopped running. Great longevity, too.” Christian Ziege, FFT 185 (January 2010)

93. Yaya Toure





Manchester City were poor and flaky; then they were rich and flaky; then they signed Toure. City’s own Eric Cantona, he made them into winners, because at his best he resembled a 16-year-old idly bossing an under-11s game. For a crucial half-decade there was nobody to touch him. They couldn’t get near.

92. Juan Roman Riquelme

All Argentine No.10s live in a shadow – but Riquelme was nothing like Maradona. Languid (or lazy, if you weren’t a fan) and fonder of the pass than the dribble, ‘the bullfighter’ was the last great enganche, directing operations with grace, flair, beauty, vision and maybe five tackles in two decades.

91. Davor Suker

The career of the shotputter’s son and future president of the Croatian FA can be reduced to mere fragments. That shirt, that chip, and that underwhelming Premier League spell. But throughout, he combined physicality with grace and a left foot like a cliché. At Sevilla, the striker was given a melon every time he scored for them. He got a lot of melons.

90. Diego Godin

With four Ballons d’Or in 63 years, defenders are rarely praised unless they’re frustrated attackers. Godin, on the other hand, is admired universally for embodying Atletico Madrid’s none-shall-pass rearguard, hovering on the laws’ fringes and scoring the odd crucial goal – before scurrying back to mind the shop.

89. Carlos Tevez





’Tis a pity that scandals over ownership, billboards and a refusal to play has marred the memory of this fearsome competitor. Tevez tore apart defences with his vision and his strength, epitomising how our game at its best combines intelligence and presence, brains and brawn.

88. Filippo Inzaghi

Just the 313 goals, mostly for Juventus, Milan and Italy, with 46 of them coming in 81 (often vital) Champions League games – including both in the 2007 final. “He can’t play football,” said Johan Cruyff. “He’s just always in the right position.” But some knack to have.

87. Franck Ribery

Always watch the little ones. Ribery, 5ft 7in, stretched himself into one of the world’s best wingers, an opinionated joker with élan and joie de vivre belying his hard start in life. Franz Beckenbauer bracketed Ribery with Messi and Ronaldo; Zinedine Zidane anointed him his successor.

86. Henrik Larsson

What if? What if the lethal Swede left Celtic at his early noughties peak? What if he hadn’t waited until 2004 to join a giant the size of Barcelona? Valid questions, but irrelevant. Larsson’s seven seasons in Scotland feel from a different era, a time when players stayed put even when bigger boys knocked. A striker who had it all – even loyalty.

85. Oliver Kahn





“He had an aura about him: always in command, with very good positioning and reflexes. He controlled his area, and the team had confidence in him. We always felt sure that even if a shot did come his way, he would stop it.” Dietmar Hamann, FFT 183

84. Didier Drogba

Many players excel. Few change the game. Drogba’s pace, presence and goals enabled Jose Mourinho’s sole-forward system to flourish and become the tactical standard. He topped a dozen league goals only twice in nine seasons at Chelsea, but it was enough to alter football forever: every manager since has wanted a Didier Drogba.

83. Gianfranco Zola

“The nicest man I’ve ever had to kick. I would apologise if I mistimed a tackle. And even though we won, he smashed Arsenal all over the place for Parma in the ’94 Cup Winners’ Cup Final.” Lee Dixon, FFT 227

82. Fernando Torres

“He was unplayable in his first season at Liverpool and was like nothing I’d ever seen before – strong, powerful, fast and able to finish. Chelsea didn’t suit him, but he did find a nice house in Surrey. I once saw Scott Parker coming out of a flat and he said to me, “Torres has just bought my house!’” Peter Crouch, FFT 295

81. Xabi Alonso

He did win £25,000 for a fan who’d bet on him scoring from his own half, but Alonso’s game was usually more discreet; his passing as unruffled as his action-figure hairdo. Often overlooked amid the clamour to praise Spain team-mate Xavi, the Liverpool and Real Madrid man was adored wherever he went.

80. Samuel Eto’o





“I devour football. I don’t go out. I will ask my brother to prepare hundreds of videos on the precise aspects of Barcelona’s attacking game, as I want to know everything my team-mates are thinking. It’s my unseen training. For example, Messi always wants the ball inside because he never goes outside.” FFT 153 (May 2007)

79. Manuel Neuer

“We’re closely linked because of that goal at the 2010 World Cup. I bumped into him on holiday and we joked about it by the pool. He’s fantastic, good with his feet, but it’s the size of him: I took a penalty against him in the 2012 Champions League Final and he seemed to fill the goal.” Frank Lampard, FFT 289

78. Eden Hazard

For too long, the buzzcut Belgian with the unshakeable balance was the only world-class performer at Stamford Bridge. Drifting through the melee like a fox in a graveyard, he gave Chelsea seven seasons and won two league titles. Now, in Real Madrid, he has the platform to shine before his Ballon d’Or window closes.

77. Wesley Sneijder

Still oozing class in Qatar, Holland’s most-capped player was one of the world’s best midfielders – man of the match in six of the Dutch’s 11 games at Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup. Versatile and ambidextrous, Sneijder has won over a dozen trophies in five countries – most memorably Inter’s 2010 treble.

76. Jurgen Klinsmann

Just as FourFourTwo drew its first breath in the summer of 1994, Klinsi was busy proving that the Germans do have a sense of humour, marking his first goal (on debut) at Sheffield Wednesday with a dive celebration. The Beetle-driving Klinsmann sniffed out goals for fun and was among the Premier League’s first imports with genuine stardust. Not that Alan Sugar liked it.

75. David Trezeguet





Only Alessandro Del Piero, Giampiero Boniperti and Roberto Bettega scored more for Juve, and the latter two lingered much longer with the Old Lady. Trezegol’s Euro 2000-winning Golden Goal was one of 300 bagged across 22 countries by the opportunist French-Argentine, including one at Old Trafford clocked at a mere 97.6mph. Marksman.

74. Christian Vieri

“‘Bobo’ was one of Europe’s best strikers during his playing career. He was never afraid to work hard to score his goals. He was great with his head and was very strong on the ball and in the box.” Alessandro Nesta, FFT 223

73. John Terry

“The first time I saw John he was out on the training pitch practising 35-yard passes, long after the rest of the squad had disappeared. He wanted to better himself and he couldn’t get enough of the game.” Ray Wilkins, FFT 129

72. Michael Owen

He’s no fantasy dinner guest, but then Stephen Fry doesn’t score many goals. Until his hamstrings pinged, Owen combined unbelievable speed with unflappable finishing to break records. At France 98, Argentina suffered the ur-Owen goal: send it long and watch him fly.

71. Deco

A pantomime villain to some for his Machiavellian tactical fouls, Deco was nevertheless a sublimely gifted operative. Brazilian-born and blessed with Seleção skills, he was Porto’s pivot – full of vision – as they won the Champions League, before excelling alongside Ronaldinho at Barcelona and winning it again. Nice.

70. Claude Makelele





You’ve got to be handy to have an entire position named after you. The Frenchman redefined how we thought about defensive midfielders, acting as a human shield in front of defence. Hardly anyone has done it better since big Claude’s imperious mid-noughties spell at Chelsea.

69. Hristo Stoichkov

“He could change the course of a game at any given moment, thanks to his force of character as much as his ability. So unpredictable. He had a great left foot, and as a lefty myself I couldn’t help but admire his skills.” Emmanuel Petit, FFT 168 (August 2008)

68. Michael Ballack

“He got into the German national team at a young age and became a top player with Bayern Munich and Chelsea. He’s a complete player, and the best German player of his generation.” Christian Ziege, FFT 185 (January 2010)

67. Thomas Muller

“Ich bin ein Raumdeuter,” said the Bayern man when asked to explain his role: “I am a space investigator”. Indeed he is. Making space and exploiting threatening areas is what the Neil Armstrong of the game thrived at. In terms of football intelligence, awareness and leadership, there have been few better.

66. Sergio Aguero

Say what you like about the peroxide barnet: the Argentine has a case to being the Premier League’s most underrated player. A natural-born predator whose backside could crack a Brazil nut, Aguero has averaged 0.68 goals a game in all competitions for Manchester City – a scarcely credible figure for a player who has only been in two Premier League teams of the year.

65. David Silva





Noel Gallagher’s declaration that he’d let him spend a night with his wife sums up how Manchester City fans feel about the Spaniard. He’s effective in a way that can’t be expressed with stats: suffice to say that few others can use a yard of space better, and that Silva has been the soul of the greatest ever Premier League XI.

64. Juan Sebastian Veron

“The driving force behind Lazio’s Scudetto season in 1999/2000. He’s one of the most accomplished players of all time. Most notably, Seba’s technique both with and without the ball was simply one of the best.” Alessandro Nesta, FFT 223

63. Bastian Schweinsteiger

Now winding down his career as a calm centre-back for Chicago Fire, ‘Basti’ will always be remembered as a central midfield commander who bossed proceedings with defensive steel, peerless distribution, real guile and a German-made engine – which all came together in the 2014 World Cup Final.

62. Dani Alves

“A player of the highest quality. He never panics. Alves has had success at Sevilla, but he will move to a bigger club. He’s very fast, and while everyone knows he gets forward, he gets back just as quickly. Exceptionally skilful; he’s the new Cafu.” Samuel Eto’o, FFT 167 (July 2008)

61. Edwin van der Sar

“Goalies are supposed to be crazy, but it’s not true with this guy. His mind was always straight. He made so many saves for us at Ajax – he won us 10-15 points a season. I bet Alex Ferguson wishes he could have had him for longer.” Ronald de Boer, FFT 192 (July 2010)

Come back on Wednesday as we reveal the legends from 60-41...

