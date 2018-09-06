Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world Find out which stoppers comeup trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

10. Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)





The grizzled Italian stalwart may have turned 34 in August, but he remains one of the standout players in his position on the planet. Strong in the tackle and commanding aerially, Chiellini is a wonderful reader of the game and an underrated passer from deep.

His individual highlight of 2018 came in the second leg of Juve’s Champions League last-16 tie against Tottenham at Wembley. The ex-Livorno man delivered a masterclass in penalty-box defending in the second half, repeatedly repelling Spurs’ attackers as the Bianconeri came from behind to win 2-1.

9. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)





Alderweireld endured a difficult first half of 2018, with a contract dispute at Tottenham seeing him relegated to the bench. Yet the Belgium international still had an excellent World Cup as his country finished third in Russia, and he’s now back in the first-team picture under Mauricio Pochettino despite being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.

Alderweireld is rarely caught out of position and is equally comfortable playing in a back three or back four. He’s a terrific passer too, and is particularly adept at spraying long diagonals out to the flanks.

8. Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich)





Hummels, like the rest of the Germany squad, had a poor summer as the defending champions crashed out of the World Cup before the knockout phase. The Bayern Munich centre-back didn’t cover himself in glory in Russia, but he still deserves his place in the top 10.

With both technique and composure in abundance, the left-footed Hummels is one of the world’s best ball-playing defenders. The 29-year-old regularly starts attacks from the backline, while he’s also adept at more traditional aspects of the job such as winning headers and making interceptions. Pretty useful, really.

7. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham)





Now into his seventh season as a Tottenham player, Vertonghen has developed into one of the world’s leading centre-backs – and arguably the foremost in the Premier League – over the last couple of years.

The Belgian is aggressive and an expert at wrestling the ball away from opposition strikers high up the pitch. Physically strong in one-on-one duels and comfortable when forced to defend in wide areas, Vertonghen is also brilliant at steering the ball between lines to feed Spurs’ forwards in dangerous areas.

6. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)





Little was known of Umtiti outside his native France before summer 2016, but it didn’t take long for the centre-back to become a household name. Confirmation of his move from Lyon to Barcelona came midway through that year’s European Championship, when the defender turned in a flawless display on his international debut against Iceland in the quarter-finals.

Umtiti isn’t the biggest at 6ft tall, but he more than makes up for his lack of height in other areas. Mobile, powerful and quick to anticipate danger, he’s also a good passer and ball-carrier from the heart of the backline. He was a key member of the France side that triumphed to win the World Cup in Russia.

5. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)





Napoli may have lost Jorginho to Chelsea in the summer, but they will have been delighted to keep the rest of their squad intact. Koulibaly is the man they would have least liked to lose, with the Senegal international proving in 2017/18 that he deserves to be considered among the very best in his position.

A commanding, well-built figure who’s difficult to get the better of either in the air or in a foot race, Koulibaly is rarely outmanoeuvred by opposition strikers. Most impressive, though, is his ability with the ball at his feet; Koulibaly is a magnificent passer who always manages to keep his cool in possession.

4. Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)





Godin probably isn’t the type of centre-half who would thrive under Pep Guardiola or Maurizio Sarri, but he’s the perfect fit for Atletico Madrid and Uruguay. While he’s by no means poor in possession – the 32-year-old showed at the World Cup that he’s perfectly capable of carrying the ball upfield when the situation demands – Godin is more of an old-fashioned defender than most of his peers on this list.

Gritty, rugged and aggressive, the former Villarreal stopper is invariably in the right place at the right time. Blessed with great powers of anticipation, he also has a useful knack for popping up with vital set-piece goals.

3. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)





Football is a team game and even the most talented individual will struggle to shine if the collective balance of the team isn’t right. Even so, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that Van Dijk has transformed Liverpool’s defensive fortunes since his move from Southampton in January.

The Dutchman doesn’t have quite the same pedigree as many of the names listed here – he’s never played at an international tournament or won a major trophy outside Scotland – but the 27-year-old has everything you’d want in a modern-day centre-back: strength, speed, aerial prowess, leadership qualities and ability on the ball. Five good reasons why he's the most expensive defender of all time.

2. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)





Varane was outstanding at the 2018 World Cup, turning in superb performance after superb performance as France won the tournament for the second time in their history. His latest success follows on from the four Champions Leagues and two La Ligas he’d previously won – not a bad haul for a player who only turned 25 in April.

Aggressive but elegant, intense but composed, Varane is the complete central defender. He reads the game expertly and also possesses the recovery speed to cover for team-mates’ mistakes, while he’s adept at stepping into midfield with the ball and setting his side on the attack.

1. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)





Ramos is never going to win too many popularity awards outside of the Santiago Bernabeu, but it’s tough to dispute his position as one of the best defenders in world football. The Real Madrid captain is the team’s heartbeat and a player who always rises to the big occasion, as he’s demonstrated during los Blancos’ recent monopolisation of the Champions League trophy.

Ramos always does the basics very well and is an extremely tough opponent for any striker to face. His antics may be a turn-off, but his reading of the game, aerial prowess in both boxes and all-round fighting spirit can only be admired.

