Rank and file union members engage MPs with powerful stories about the need to end seniors’ clawbacks

Bruske: Hundreds of union members participated in CLC’s Action Week, telling MPs about low-income seniors being left behind and care workers in desperate need of a break

OTTAWA, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hundreds of workers have been engaging MPs about the need for swift action to help struggling seniors and better support care workers as Parliament works to end the pandemic and start Canada along the long road towards an equitable economic recovery.

“Hundreds of union members reached out to over 140 MPs and sent over 1,700 letters, sharing powerful stories explaining the urgent need for Parliament to make sure people are not left behind,” said Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress (CLC). “A critical first step would be for the government to use the upcoming Economic and Fiscal Update to immediately end the unfair GIS clawbacks tens of thousands of low-income seniors are now facing.”

Canada’s unions’ Action Week also involved 265 union members reaching out to meet their MP, almost 10,000 peer-to-peer text conversations, and 574 people engaged in training and webinars.

“With rising inflation and so many Canadians still struggling, union members are delivering a clear message to Parliamentarians that it is vital they remain focussed on helping people,” said Bruske. “MPs heard from care workers who have spent the past 20 months working around the clock on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 about their need for better support. Care workers have had our backs, now it’s time MPs have theirs.”

Bruske added that energy workers also engaged MPs with a clear message that action against climate change is imperative – and this must include investments in green infrastructure, green jobs and a just transition so no worker is left behind.

