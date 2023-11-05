A-Rank Berhad's (KLSE:ARANK) Shareholders Will Receive A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

The board of A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) has announced that the dividend on 20th of December will be reduced by 9.1% from last year's MYR0.0275 to MYR0.025. However, the dividend yield of 4.6% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

A-Rank Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, A-Rank Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 1.2% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 34%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.0161 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.025. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.5% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, A-Rank Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

A-Rank Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. While A-Rank Berhad is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, A-Rank Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Is A-Rank Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

