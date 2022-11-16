A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

A-Rank Berhad (KLSE:ARANK) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of December to MYR0.0275. This makes the dividend yield 5.0%, which is above the industry average.

A-Rank Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, A-Rank Berhad was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 0.9% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of MYR0.0143 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.0275. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.8% over that duration. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, A-Rank Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. If A-Rank Berhad is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Our Thoughts On A-Rank Berhad's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for A-Rank Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is A-Rank Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

