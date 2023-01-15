Ranj Pillai, Yukon's new Liberal leader, sworn in as territory's 10th premier

·2 min read
Ranj Pillai, right, Yukon's new premier, and cabinet members pose for a photo after being officially sworn in on Saturday in Whitehorse. (Leslie Amminson/CBC - image credit)
Ranj Pillai, right, Yukon's new premier, and cabinet members pose for a photo after being officially sworn in on Saturday in Whitehorse. (Leslie Amminson/CBC - image credit)

Ranj Pillai, Yukon's new Liberal leader, has officially been sworn in as the territory's 10th premier.

Pillai and his cabinet took the oath of office before Administrator of Yukon Adeline Webber during a public ceremony in Whitehorse on Saturday.

Speaking to a packed crowd in the lobby of the Jim Smith Building, Pillai said he would focus on serving the interests of all people in the territory.

"I firmly believe that, as our former premier Sandy Silver has said many times, good ideas come from all sides," he said.

Housing, access to health care among priorities

In his remarks, Pillai highlighted the previous work of the current Liberal government. He said the Yukon had come out of the pandemic strong, noting it's one of the fastest-growing jurisdictions in the country.

He also acknowledged ongoing challenges, such as increases to the cost of living, access to health care and secure housing, and climate change.

"I know that there are a lot of things Yukoners want to see from this government," Pillai said. "And I've heard from you about where my priorities should be."

Uncontested in leadership race

Pillai assumes the premiership after former Liberal leader Sandy Silver announced he would step down from the role in the fall.

Pillai was the only one to put his name forward in the subsequent leadership race. He took the helm of the Yukon Liberal Party after the contest officially ended with his acclamation on Sunday.

Julien Gignac/CBC
Julien Gignac/CBC

Before entering territorial politics, Pillai was a Whitehorse city councillor. In 2016, he was elected MLA for Porter Creek South.

He's since served as minister of energy, mines and resources, economic development, and tourism and culture. He's also been deputy premier.

CASA faces uncertain future

Pillai is assuming leadership of a party that struggled to hang onto power after the territory's most recent election.

In 2016, former premier Silver took the Yukon Liberals into a  majority government. But in the territory's 2021 election, the Liberals could only tie the Yukon Party for seats, each of them finishing with eight.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press
Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Liberals were able to maintain power through a confidence and supply agreement (CASA) with the Yukon's NDP. That agreement led to such policies as the Yukon's rent cap, a minimum wage framework and, most recently, a new territory-wide dental care plan.

The CASA is set to expire at the end of this month, and it remains uncertain whether it will be renewed.

Silver to stay on as cabinet minister

Pillai will remain minister of economic development and minister responsible for the Yukon Housing Corporation.

John Streicker, MLA for Mount-Lorne-Southern Lakes, will take over the Department of Tourism and Culture from Pillai.

Silver will stay on as a cabinet minister. Among his portfolios, he'll head the Department of Finance and the Public Service Commission.

Latest Stories

  • Andrew Tate's cars seized by Romanian authorities

    STORY: Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.Earlier this week, prosecutors told Reuters they had seized 15 luxury vehicles and more than 10 properties and homes belonging to the suspects in Bucharest and the counties of Prahova and Brasov to prevent the assets being sold or hidden.Tate's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

  • Turkey says Nordic NATO expansion unlikely before June

    ISTANBUL (AP) — Sweden and Finland are unlikely to be able to join NATO before June, a senior Turkish official said Saturday. The Nordic states applied to join the Western military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but their membership must be approved by all 30 NATO states. Only Turkey and Hungary have yet to approve the deal, with Ankara linking accession to stricter counterterrorism measures. “It really depends on how fast they move and how wide and deep they move on these

  • Charges dropped against Baltimore man who stood trial 4 times for the same murder

    Keith Davis Jr. stood trial four times in Baltimore for the murder of security guard Kevin Jones. The charges were dropped amid a looming fifth trial.

  • Sweden: Erdogan effigy 'act of sabotage' against NATO bid

    Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Friday denounced a protest by Kurds in central Stockholm, where an effigy of Turkey's president was hung from a lamppost, as an act of “sabotage” against Sweden's bid to join NATO. The protest outside City Hall on Wednesday drew an angry backlash from Turkey, a NATO member which already had held off on approving Sweden's application to become part of the Western military alliance until the government in Stockholm satisfies its demands.

  • Ranj Pillai officially sworn in as Yukon's 10th premier

    WHITEHORSE — Yukon's newest premier promised to stay the course on Liberal government policies on Saturday as he formally took the reins of both his party and territory. Ranj Pillai, a member of the territory's Legislature since 2016, was officially sworn in as Yukon's 10th premier at an afternoon ceremony in the territorial capital of Whitehorse. The ceremony — in which his new cabinet members were also sworn in — saw him officially succeed Sandy Silver in the role. After officially taking offi

  • Shining through adversity: Cree head chef lends out kitchen to Ukrainian newcomers

    Just over six months ago, life was looking very different for Nataliia Bodnrchuk, who fled Ukraine with her family while she was also pregnant with twins. But on Saturday, the now-mother-of-four was among a dozen volunteers from the group Free Store for Ukrainian Newcomers who were hard at work making a variety of cultural dishes at Cook County Saloon in Edmonton. "When you come with nothing, with only a suitcase, you need to build everything from the zero," she said. "This good opportunity for

  • Toronto Harbourfront skating rink permanently closed for new plaza

    Toronto residents will have to say goodbye to one of the city's most scenic skating rinks. The Harbourfront rink on Toronto's Queens Quay will be permanently closed to make way for a new plaza, says Harbourfront Centre spokesperson Natasha Laird. Laird says the project is part of a larger revitalization of the Harbourfront Centre campus. It includes updates to the main building and to the outdoor concert stage, which have already been completed. "Our goal is to always be a place that helps Canad

  • Trump’s 2016 Campaign Settles Nondisclosure-Agreement Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign has reached a settlement in a long-running fight over its nondisclosure agreements that would free potentially hundreds of ex-staffers, contractors and volunteers to say what they want to about their experience.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over SeveranceTrump’s Attack on N

  • 'Extremely dangerous' storm dumps more rain, snow on California; Recovery continues after tornadoes in Alabama

    The stormy weather in California is the latest atmospheric river storm since late December. The storms have left at least 19 people dead.

  • Kellyanne Conway says 2020 election should've been a 'blowout' for Trump but his campaign squandered a $1.6 billion war chest. Millions went into merchandise and Trump properties.

    Hundreds of thousands of dollars also went into purchasing Donald Trump Jr.'s books, "Triggered" and "Liberal Privilege," ABC News reported.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Atlanta will be site if Bills, Chiefs meet for AFC title

    NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the neutral site if Buffalo and Kansas City meet in the AFC championship game. The NFL decided to put that potential matchup in a neutral city after the Bills' Week 17 game against Cincinnati was canceled when Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. The Chiefs (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but played one more game than the second-seeded Bills (13-3). The league brokered the neutral site deal because Buffalo could have be

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was the first tim

  • Canadian Olympic talent search expands to focus on Indigenous youth

    It's an opportunity Canadian bobsledder Eden Wilson would have jumped at. RBC Training Ground announced earlier this week it would host custom testing events for North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) provincial delegations, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, in addition to its usual complement of events for young athletes to test their skills in different sports. Wilson, who is Black and Indigenous, competed in equestrian as a show jumper, before meeting Olympian Phylicia George, who convinced

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham