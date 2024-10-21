Ranieri warns Roma and Everton owner Friedkin: ‘Money not everything’

Former Roma coach Claudio Ranieri admits the Friedkin family has made significant investments in the club, but ‘money is not everything’ as the Giallorossi lack a leading director.

Roma sit 10th in the Serie A table, and fans are furious with the owners following Daniele De Rossi’s sacking last month. What makes the fans even more upset is the owners’ lack of communication. Ultras made their feelings clear Sunday night when they left the Curva Sud empty for the opening 15 minutes of a Serie A match against Inter.

“Roma seem to have a cold soul without personality,” Ranieri told Radio 1 Monday morning, as quoted by TMW.

Ryan Friedkin (L) and president Dan Friedkin (C)

“I didn’t understand what they did with De Rossi. When you confirm him with a three-year contract, you tell the world you are building a new team. At that point, you must give time to the coach, you can’t sack him after four rounds.

“Roma lack a leading figure. You can’t blame the Friedkins because they’ve invested a lot of money, but they are proving that money is not everything. They miss a reference point inside the club. Roma is a unique place; the fans must be helped and supported, but there seems to be coldness now.”

De Rossi’s replacement, Ivan Juric, has two victories, two draws and two defeats in the opening six games in charge of the Giallorossi.

The Friedkin family acquired the Giallorossi from fellow American businessman James Pallotta in 2020. At the end of September 2024, the Friedkin Group bought a majority stake in Premier League side Everton.