Ranieri before Venezia kick-off: “It will be a battle.”

Roma head coach Claudio Ranieri spoke to DAZN a few minutes before kick-off to Venezia-Roma.

“I told the boys this: it’s a difficult field, it will be a battle, whoever has more determination will win. We have to fight as well as them, if not more than them, otherwise we won’t make it,” said the veteran coach.

“Gourna-Douath is young, a great ball recoverer, I think he is a good player for us,” he said of the new signing who makes his debut from the start today.

“I am a Roma fan and Roma fans like clarity. I don’t like telling lies. I hope that in the long run our ideas turn out to be good ideas,” he answered when asked about his recent press conference.

“Hummels and Paredes out for rest? It’s my eyes that made me make this choice. In Milan I couldn’t rest Hummels because I had Mancini suspended. It was useless to bring them here, recovery is as important as work.”