Ranieri: ‘Roma proved they have not forgotten how to play’ with Tottenham

Claudio Ranieri reveals he told Roma to ‘attack’ Tottenham constantly and ‘prove to the fans you have not forgotten how to play football,’ so got the response he wanted in a 2-2 thriller.

This was only Ranieri’s second game on the Giallorossi bench after the 1-0 defeat to Napoli and the situation was dire when he took over as their fourth coach of 2024.

He had a nightmare start in London too, as Mats Hummels gave away a penalty in the opening minutes, but his men refused to give in even when seeing three goals ruled offside and hitting the woodwork.

They kept fighting and snatched a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Hummels from close range, after Evan N’Dicka’s header.

“The lads truly put in a great performance. I was not happy with the game against Napoli, as I don’t like to only defend and it was not the message I wanted to send to the players and the fans,” Ranieri told Sky Sport Italia.

“I was very clear this time, I told them I do not want a team that just defends. If they have an attack, then we need to attack them right away in return.”

It was an immensely entertaining and open game, because while Tottenham had 24 shots on goal this evening, Roma also managed 18.

“Fans of any club love a team that tries to win. You can achieve it or not, but the important thing is to try your best to get that victory, not sit wait and see what happens. I could not have been clearer with my players on what I wanted from them this evening.

“They gave me a strong response and never gave up. I told them the result is important yes, but the performance more so, because I need you to prove to the fans that you are here, prove you have not forgotten how to play football.”

Ranieri reassured Hummels and Dybala

Mats Hummels of AS Roma celebrates with teammate Gianluca Mancini after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma on November 28, 2024 in London, England.

Hummels had a nightmare so far in the Roma jersey with own goals and defensive errors, compounded by starting this game with a penalty giveaway.

“These are incidents that only VAR can see, he got there a tenth of a second later and the referee let it go on,” noted Ranieri.

“However, Hummels is someone with incredible experience, he pressed high, gave the defence a sense of security and is nowhere near fully fit. I am convinced this lad will bring so much to Roma and the fans will be very happy to rediscover the player they admired when he played for Germany.”

Ranieri’s approach means he wants Roma to take more risks and he revealed a post-match conversation with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglu too.

“This is what I asked. I said the result wasn’t the issue, I wanted them to dig deep for all their resources. I congratulated Tottenham and Postecoglu, because I admire their attacking spirit and making the most of their pacey players.

“We also surprised them a few times with a cross-field pass to change things up and move their defence, we just weren’t precise enough with our crosses, until we finally were. This is an important match because it reminds the players they have not forgotten how to play football, but it is still one match and we must build on that now.”

Paulo Dybala made his comeback to the starting XI and had a big opportunity, but was substituted at half-time. Ranieri was asked if there was any new injury concern for La Joya?

“Dybala has trained so little in the last 20 days that playing 45 minutes tonight was more than sufficient. He will slowly get back into shape and reach 90 minutes, but I didn’t feel we could risk him any more tonight. He had a huge chance in the first half and forced an incredible save.”

Ranieri famously inspired Leicester City players to the Premier League title with his ‘dilly-ding dilly-dong’ bell sound to wake them up in training. He joked yesterday that Roma needed more than a bell, perhaps the one in St Peter’s Cathedral that rings across the Eternal City. Can this game represent that bell?

“We can only hope!” he laughed.