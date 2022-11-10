Rani Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Rani Therapeutics, LLC
·10 min read
Rani Therapeutics, LLC
Rani Therapeutics, LLC

- RT-102 Phase 1 topline repeat-dose data anticipated in 4Q 2022 -

- Announced preclinical development of RT-111, a RaniPill GO capsule containing ustekinumab biosimilar for the potential treatment of psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis -

- Announced RT-102 Phase I single-dose topline results -

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics and drugs, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.

“I am delighted with what Rani has been able to accomplish so far this year, highlighted by the recent announcements of the latest RaniPill program RT-111, and positive topline data from Part 1 of the Phase 1 study of RT-102,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “In the remainder of the year, we expect to announce topline data from Part 2 of the Phase 1 study of RT-102, which will provide the first repeat-dose data of the RaniPill capsule in humans. Additionally, we intend to continue to build out the RaniPill platform by beginning in vivo studies of a fully-autonomous RaniPill HC by year-end. Turning to 2023, we expect to initiate a Phase 2 study of RT-102 and to progress three additional assets into Phase 1 studies during the year as we advance the clinical development of our pipeline.”

Third Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Highlights

  • Announced the preclinical development of RT-111. In October 2022, the company announced that it had begun preclinical development of RT-111, a RaniPill GO containing a biosimilar of STELARA® (ustekinumab) for the potential treatment of psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis. Rani intends to initiate a Phase 1 study for RT-111 in 2023.

  • Announced Positive Topline Phase 1 Results for RT-102. In August 2022, Rani announced positive topline results from Part 1 of the Phase 1 clinical study of RT-102, the RaniPill GO containing a proprietary formulation of human parathyroid hormone (PTH) for the potential treatment of osteoporosis. RT-102 was generally well-tolerated and orally delivered 20µg and 80µg of PTH with 300-400% greater bioavailability of PTH than subcutaneous Forteo® (teriparatide) 20µg. Rani anticipates announcing topline data from Part 2 of the Phase 1 study in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Entered into a Loan Agreement with Avenue Venture Opportunities. In August 2022, Rani entered into a loan and security agreement and related supplement with Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. The loan agreement provides for term loans in an aggregate principal amount up to $45.0 million. A loan of $30.0 million was committed at closing, with $15.0 million funded immediately and $15.0 million available to be drawn between October 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022. The remaining $15.0 million of loans is uncommitted and is subject to certain conditions and approval by the lender.

  • Entered into a Sales Agreement for “At-the-Market Offerings.” In August 2022, Rani entered into a Controlled EquitySM Sales Agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, collectively the Agents, pursuant to which Rani may offer and sell from time to time through the Agents up to $150 million of shares of its Class A common stock, in such share amounts as Rani may specify by notice to the Agents, in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the sales agreement.

Expected Near-Term Milestones

  • RT-102 – Phase 1 Part 2 topline repeat-dose data expected in the fourth quarter of 2022

  • RT-102 – Investigational New Drug (IND) application, followed by Phase 2 initiation in the second half of 2023

  • Initiation of three additional Phase 1 studies in 2023 with pipeline molecules:

    • RT-105 containing an adalimumab biosimilar

    • RT-110 containing PTH for hypo-parathyroidism

    • RT-111 containing an ustekinumab biosimilar for psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and psoriasis

Third Quarter Financial Results

  • Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2022 totaled $98.7 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $117.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. There were no restricted cash equivalents or marketable securities in the prior comparative period.

  • Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $9.1 million, compared to $12.0 million for the same period in 2021. The difference was primarily attributed to a decrease of $4.9 million in equity-based compensation due to Rani's non-recurring initial public offering (IPO) and related organizational transactions in the three months ended September 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase of $1.7 million in salaries and related benefit costs due to higher headcount, and an increase in facilities, materials and supplies expenses of $0.5 million.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $7.2 million, compared to $15.8 million for the same period in 2021. The difference was primarily attributed to a decrease of $9.4 million in equity-based compensation due to Rani's non-recurring IPO and related organizational transactions in the three months ended September 30, 2021, partially offset by an increase of $0.4 million in salaries and related benefit costs due to higher headcount, and an increase of $0.4 million in third-party services and other costs.

  • Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $16.2 million, compared to $28.7 million for the same period in 2021, including $4.6 million and $19.6 million of non-cash charges, primarily equity-based compensation expense, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics and drugs. Rani has developed the RaniPill capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics and drugs with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill capsule technology. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the timing of topline results from the repeat-dose portion of Rani’s Phase 1 trial of RT-102, the expected initiation of in vivo studies with a fully-autonomous RaniPill HC, the expected filing of an IND and initiation of a Phase 2 trial of RT-102 in 2023, the expected initiation of three Phase 1 trials of other product candidates in 2023, expected progress with the RaniPill HC platform, Rani’s development and advancement of its RaniPill capsule technology, including RaniPill HC, the impact of its technology on medical treatment, Rani’s advancement of its preclinical and clinical programs and timing of results, customer acceptance of the RaniPill capsule technology, the potential benefits of the RaniPill capsule technology, the sufficiency of Rani’s cash reserves, availability of additional tranches under its loan agreement, the potential to undertake “at-the-market offerings” of equity securities under its sales agreement with Agents, the timing and extent of its expenses, future financial performance, and Rani’s growth as a company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expect,” “could,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “progress,” “advance,” “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Rani’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings and reports by Rani. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Trademarks

Trade names, trademarks and service marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names referred to in this press release appear without the ® and ™ symbols, but those references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights, or the right of the applicable licensor, to these trademarks and tradenames.

Investor Contact:

investors@ranitherapeutics.com

Media Contact:

media@ranitherapeutics.com

 

RANI THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

27,219

 

 

$

117,453

 

Marketable securities

 

 

70,952

 

 

 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,549

 

 

 

2,142

 

Total current assets

 

 

100,720

 

 

 

119,595

 

Restricted cash equivalents

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

5,680

 

 

 

4,612

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

1,302

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

108,202

 

 

$

124,207

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

1,790

 

 

$

1,080

 

Related party payable

 

 

55

 

 

 

126

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

4,357

 

 

 

1,434

 

Operating lease liability, current portion

 

 

984

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

7,186

 

 

 

2,640

 

Operating lease liability, less current portion

 

 

318

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

 

14,091

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

21,595

 

 

 

2,640

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value - 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value - 800,000 shares authorized; 24,720 and 19,712 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value - 40,000 shares authorized; 24,639 and 29,290 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value - 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

72,379

 

 

 

55,737

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(57

)

 

 

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(30,133

)

 

 

(8,331

)

Total stockholders' equity attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

 

 

42,194

 

 

 

47,411

 

Non-controlling interest

 

 

44,413

 

 

 

74,156

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

 

86,607

 

 

 

121,567

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

108,202

 

 

$

124,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

RANI THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Contract revenue

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

2,717

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

9,103

 

 

 

11,959

 

 

 

26,221

 

 

 

19,065

 

General and administrative

 

 

7,239

 

 

 

15,822

 

 

 

19,748

 

 

 

21,889

 

Total operating expenses

 

$

16,342

 

 

$

27,781

 

 

$

45,969

 

 

$

40,954

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(16,342

)

 

 

(27,781

)

 

 

(45,969

)

 

 

(38,237

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income and other, net

 

 

379

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

430

 

 

 

73

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

(700

)

 

 

 

 

 

(700

)

Interest expense and other, net

 

 

(352

)

 

 

(110

)

 

 

(352

)

 

 

(467

)

Change in estimated fair value of preferred unit warrant

 

 

 

 

 

(85

)

 

 

 

 

 

(371

)

Loss before income taxes

 

 

(16,315

)

 

 

(28,663

)

 

 

(45,891

)

 

 

(39,702

)

Income tax expense

 

 

107

 

 

 

(37

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

(81

)

Net loss

 

$

(16,208

)

 

$

(28,700

)

 

$

(46,002

)

 

$

(39,783

)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

(8,253

)

 

 

(25,558

)

 

 

(24,200

)

 

 

(36,641

)

Net loss attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.

 

$

(7,955

)

 

$

(3,142

)

 

$

(21,802

)

 

$

(3,142

)

Net loss per Class A common share attributable to Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., basic and diluted

 

$

(0.33

)

 

$

(0.16

)

 

$

(0.93

)

 

$

(0.16

)

Weighted-average Class A common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

 

 

24,468

 

 

 

19,437

 

 

 

23,449

 

 

 

19,437

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Latest Stories

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Predators complete comeback with 4-3 shootout win over Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Another third-period meltdown cost the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Up 3-1 heading into the final frame, the team had to settle for a single point in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Nashville Predators. “We sat back instead of went after them and then the next thing you know, they've got two goals," said Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I think that sometimes it's like you're afraid to win. And we righted the ship after that, and they didn't have a lot but it was too little too late.

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Alouettes reach East Division final with 28-17 victory over Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — After a 2-6 start to the season, the Montreal Alouettes now find themselves one victory away from a Grey Cup berth. The Alouettes led from start to finish in a 28-17 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the East semifinal on Sunday to lock up a spot in next weekend's division final in Toronto. “I’m so proud of the players,” said Alouettes general manager and interim coach Danny Maciocia. “It wasn’t an easy year for them on or off the field and they never quit. Sometimes it’s hard to ex

  • Vilardi, Kings strike late to knock off Panthers 5-4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored late in the third period and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Florida Panthers 5-4 on Saturday night. Trevor Moore and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist, Rasmus Kupari and Blake Lizotte also scored and the Kings won for the third time in five games. Jonathan Quick made 32 saves. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice, Ryan Lomberg and Eetu Luostarinen each had a goal and the Panthers lost in regulation for the fourth time in their past six games. Serg

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Montreal's new pro basketball team making inroads in community with youth tournament

    Growing up in Montreal, Élie Karojo never had a local basketball team to cheer for — never mind the chance to improve his skills alongside any professional athletes. Now that he is one, he wants to make sure kids in his hometown have those opportunities. "I'm going to help them play pro, get to the next level and get better at basketball," said the Montreal Alliance forward. The team, which played its first season this year in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), held a mini basketball t

  • Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men's race and Lokedi the women's race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986. Chebet finished in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 41 seconds, which was 13 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Shura Kitata of Ethiopia. There was