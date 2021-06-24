Rani Durgavati Death Anniversary: Lesser-known Facts about the Queen of Gondwana

Rani Durgavati, the Queen of Gondwana, is the notable icon of feminism in India. She was born in Uttar Pradesh to a Chandeli family. In 1542, she wedded Dalpat Shah, son of King Sangram Shah of the Gondwana Kingdom. Rani Durgavati ascended to the throne of Gondwana upon the death of her husband in 1550.

Rani drew her knife and murdered herself on the battlefield on June 24, 1564. This occurred after the Mughal army assaulted her realm, ensuring her downfall.

Today, on the occasion of her death anniversary, we’ll look at ten lesser-known facts about Rani Durgavati and her illustrious legacy:

1. The queen was born on the auspicious Hindu festival of Durgashtami, which is why she was given the name Durgavati.

2. Prior to her marriage, Rani Durgavati had heard about Dalpat Shah’s gallantry. She then wished him to be her spouse and wrote him a secret letter. Shah wedded her in his Kuldevi Temple shortly after this occurrence.

3. With the assistance of Diwan Beohar Adhar Simha and Minister Man Thakur, Rani successfully governed the Gondwana Kingdom for 16 years.

4.The queen was well-trained in horseback riding, archery, and other sports, and she was well-known for her martial abilities.

5. Rani Durgavati is reputed to have been an outstanding hunter. When she heard a tiger had appeared, she didn’t drink any water until she shot him.

6. Rani Durgavati fought the army of Mughal Emperor Akbar and drove them out of her kingdom in the first battle.

7. During the last fight with the Mughal Army, Rani intended to assault the adversaries at night, but her lieutenants refused. The next day, Mughals arrived with massive weapons.

8. When her ministers mentioned the Mughal army’s might, Rani replied, “Better to die with dignity than live without self-respect. I have spent a long time serving my country, and at this point, I am not going to let it be tarnished. There is no other choice except to fight.”

9. India will never forget her martyrs, which is why the June 24 is celebrated as ‘Balidan Diwas.’

10. The Madhya Pradesh government called the University of Jabalpur ‘Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya’ in 1983. Her name is also associated with museums, postage stamps, and a railway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here