Rangers win to move closer to SWPL leaders

Katie Wilkinson scored twice for Rangers [SNS]

Rangers scored three second-half goals to overcome stubborn SWPL opponents Spartans and ended Sunday within two points of leaders Glasgow City.

Katie Wilkinson netted twice within a seven-minute period, by which time Spartans' Kate Fraser had been sent off. Jane Ross added a late third for the visitors.

Later on Sunday, City lost 3-1 against hosts Hibernian and Celtic moved fourth by beating Hearts 4-0.

There were two red cards at Links Park as Motherwell defeated hosts Montrose 4-0. Louisa Boyes and Katie Rice scored first-half goals for Well, with Laura Berry adding a third shortly after the break.

The visitors then had Chelsie Watson sent off and Montrose's Jade McLaren followed after picking up a second booking. Laura McCartney netted the final goal in the fifth minute of added time.

Partick Thistle had a similarly comfortable win against Dundee United at Petershill Park. Rachel Donaldson scored Thistle's opener and a Megan Burns own goal made it two. Imogen Longcake and Tiree Burchill stretched the Partick advantage before Amy Taylor's late United reply.

Aberdeen won for the fourth time in the league this season with Kerry Beattie and Hannah Stewart netting either side of half-time and Eva Thomson rounded off the scoring against visitors Queen's Park.