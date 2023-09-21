Rangers vs Real Betis LIVE: Europa League team news, line-ups and latest updates

(Getty Images)

Michael Beale’s Rangers get underway in the Europa League tonight after a tough time in the Champions League qualifiers saw them drop out of the competition after a 5-1 defeat against PSV.

The 2022 finalists face Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, who haven’t managed to make it past the round of 16 since their debut in the renamed edition of the European tournament in 2013–14.

This is the first-ever meeting between the two sides, and each will hope to get some valuable points in the board to try and secure automatic qualification for the knockout stages. Follow all the latest updates from LASK vs Liverpool below and get all the latest football odds here.

Rangers vs Real Betis - Europa League LIVE

Kick-off at 8pm BST

Group C also sees Sparta Prague face Aris Limassol

Rangers FC - Real Betis Balompié

Rangers v Real Betis - LIVE

19:00 , George Litchfield

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League group-stage action, as Real Betis head to Glasgow to face Rangers.

Michael Beale hasn’t enjoyed the best start this season in the Scottish Premier League, and will be hoping that a good performance tonight can lift a bit of the pressure.

After reportdely having his job offered to Graham Potter, who turned down the role, a good start in Europe is key for the 43-year-old.

Pellegrini says Scottish football is about ‘passion’

19:17 , George Litchfiel

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini said he understood what Scottish football was about when discussing tonight’s fixture.

The veteran manager said: “I think I have a very good idea of what Scottish football is. It is about passion, direct football, fighting for every goal, trying to go box to box as quickly as they can.

“The intensity of the game is maybe not the same as Spain but it is something we must consider tomorrow because in 95 minutes they play 100 per cent, technical and physical.

“I had the chance to come here not only as a manager and I also came to watch Celtic v Rangers when I was in England as a coach. It is great football with great fans.”

Story continues

Rangers Changes

19:14 , George Litchfield

Michael Beales makes several changes to his side which beat St. Johnstone last weekend.

Borna BarišiÄ comes in at left-back for Ridvan Yilmaz, and José Cifuentes replaces the injured Nicholas Raskin.

Rabbi Matondo and Abdallah Sima replace Sam Lammers and Danilo going forward.

Rangers line-up

19:09 , George Litchfield

Rangers XI: Butland, Tavernier (C), Goldson, Davies, Barisic, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Lawrence, Matondo, Sima, Roofe

Rangers v Real Betis - LIVE

19:02 , George Litchfield

Rangers are without midfielders Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin, while Kieran Dowell is out with a knee injury and Steven Davis hasn’t yet recovered from a cruciate ligament injury.

Striker Danilo will also not feature following surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

Real Betis face problems in the goal-keeping department after Rui Silva was forced off in his side’s 5-0 defeat to Barcelona last weekend, with Claudio Bravo an uncertainty for the Spanish side.

Manager Manuel Pelligrini said pre-match he was hopeful the 40-year-old would be able to start after returning to training, but the Chilean may be forced to play third-choice Francisco Vietes who only made his top-division debut in the drumming against Barça.