Rangers vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time today, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Manchester United head to Scotland to meet Rangers later today.

Erik ten Hag took aim at a lacklustre first outing of the summer this week when they were deservedly beaten by Norwegian side Rosenborg.

The Red Devils played a squad almost entirely made up of youth players as they await their stars from Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

Rangers are a bit deeper into their schedule but also lost their last friendly, against Ajax, as Philippe Clement readies his side for another crack at the league title.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Rangers vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off today on Saturday July 20, 2024.

The match will take place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

Where to watch Rangers vs Man Utd

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Rangers TV and MUTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online for free via the clubs’ official app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Rangers vs Man Utd team news

New Rangers signings Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Liam Kelly should all be involved having made their first appearances earlier in the summer. Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane may be in line for a pre-season debut.

Danilo and Zak Lovelace missed the last game through injury while Todd Cantwell is unlikely to play amid reports of an impending exit from the club.

None of the Rangers or United players involved at the Euros or Copa America will feature, meaning fans will have to wait to see recent arrival Joshua Zirkzee.

Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal Mejbri and Jonny Evans were the only senior players involved against Rosenborg. Harry Maguire could feature, although newest signing Leny Yoro is unlikely to be involved.

Rangers vs Man Utd prediction

United looked particularly poor against Rosenborg and will face a Rangers team further on in their preparations for the campaign. But, Ten Hag’s rocket up their backside from that defeat should up the tempo enough to at least earn a draw.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

In four competitive meetings, the most recent of which came in 2010, United are unbeaten and haven’t even conceded a goal.

Rangers wins: 0

Man Utd wins: 3

Draws: 1