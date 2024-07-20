Rangers vs Manchester United LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Rangers vs Manchester United - LIVE!

Manchester United look for their first win of the summer as they travel to face Rangers at Ibrox in a pre-season friendly this afternoon. A defeat to Rosenborg was not the start to pre-season Erik ten Hag was hoping for, and the Dutchman will want a much-improved display here before United travel to the USA.

They will face Arsenal, Real Betis and Liverpool in a serious of high-profile friendlies, before returning to the UK for the Community Shield against Manchester City on August 10. United will be eyeing another win over City at Wembley, having won the FA Cup in May to lift the spirits after a Premier League season in which they finished eighth.

Ten Hag has kept his job and signed a new contract, and he has already been backed in the transfer window. Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro have been brought in, with more expected in what is set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Rangers vs Man United latest updates

Kick-off: 4pm BST | Murrayfield

How to watch: Rangers TV and MUTV.

Rangers team news: New signings could feature

Man United team news: Yoro pushing to be involved

Standard Sport prediction

Rangers vs Man United: Head to head (h2h) history and results

13:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

In four competitive meetings, the most recent of which came in 2010, United are unbeaten and haven’t even conceded a goal.

Rangers wins: 0

Man Utd wins: 3

Draws: 1

Rangers vs Man Utd: Pre-season score prediction today

13:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

United looked particularly poor against Rosenborg and will face a Rangers team further on in their preparations for the campaign. But, Ten Hag’s rocket up their backside from that defeat should up the tempo enough to at least earn a draw.

A 1-1 draw.

Man Utd team news vs Rangers today

13:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

None of the Rangers or United players involved at the Euros or Copa America will feature, meaning fans will have to wait to see recent arrival Joshua Zirkzee.

Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Hannibal Mejbri and Jonny Evans were the only senior players involved against Rosenborg. Harry Maguire could feature, although newest signing Leny Yoro is unlikely to be involved.

Rangers team news vs Man Utd today

13:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

New Rangers signings Jefte, Connor Barron, Clinton Nsiala and Liam Kelly should all be involved having made their first appearances earlier in the summer. Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane may be in line for a pre-season debut.

Danilo and Zak Lovelace missed the last game through injury while Todd Cantwell is unlikely to play amid reports of an impending exit from the club.

Rangers vs Man Utd: TV channel and live stream for pre-season friendly today

13:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Rangers TV and MUTV.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online for free via the clubs’ official app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

13:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Rangers.

Kick-off at Murrayfield in Edinburgh is at 4pm BST.