Rangers vs Celtic verdict, predicted score, key stats and suggested bets

Celtic are runaway leaders in the Scottish Premiership this season, but Rangers could still spoil the party in other ways.

Date, KO time and TV coverage

Scottish Premiership, Saturday May 13, Kick-off 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event

Predicted score

Rangers 2-2 Celtic

Suggested bets

Over 3.5 goals Both teams to score in each half Rangers double chance

Key stats

Rangers are unbeaten at home so far this season and have lost just one of Celtic's last six visits to Ibrox Stadium. Celtic are chasing the record points total set by Brendan Rodgers' Hoops. They picked up 106 points in a season, with 107 still attainable for Ange Postecoglou's side. Rangers have scored 45 goals in 17 home league matches this season, but Celtic have bettered that with 54 goals in 17 away league matches.

Rangers vs Celtic team news

Malik Tillman (hamstring), Kemar Roofe (calf), Tom Lawrence (knee), Filip Helander (foot) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart) are all unavailable for the hosts. Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and Antonio Colak will all be assessed ahead of the game, but the former looks most likely to miss out. That's a blow for Rangers. Visitors Celtic are in relatively good shape. Stephen Welsh (knock), James Forrest (muscle) and James McCarthy (hamstring) are out but have rarely featured this season.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (knee) could be sidelined for the remainder of the season. That's a blow, but the Hoops have the depth to deal with it. Alistair Johnston (knock) could also miss out.

Verdict

If Rangers can beat their old nemesis Celtic on Saturday then Michael Beale will have his first win in an Old Firm derby. The Gers find themselves in good form coming into this match, unbeaten at home since a 2-1 loss to Celtic last season. The visitors have had the better of this fixture in recent years, winning four of the last six and going unbeaten in eight meetings. If Celtic can win their five remaining matches, they will set a new club record points total of 107 and wrap up a sweet domestic treble in which they have twice eliminated Rangers from cup competitions. While the home side can do no better than finish second, there's no such thing as an Old Firm that doesn't matter. They can still reach 94 points and spoil Celtic's season to a small degree. Although the Hoops have beaten Rangers four times this season, none of those wins came at Ibrox Stadium. Celtic recorded two home wins over their rivals and beat them twice at Hampden Park. At Ibrox, Rangers have avoided defeat in five of the last six meetings, winning four and drawing one. This could be Rangers' second undefeated season at home since 2009, with Celtic spoiling most of their attempts in between. The sides drew 2-2 here earlier in the season and while the fixture isn't always high scoring, neither team has had trouble finding the net this season. Celtic have scored 54 goals in 17 away league matches, making for an average of 3.17 goals per game. Rangers are less potent with 45 goals in 17 home matches and they have conceded in eight of those. This is the last chance for some redemption for Rangers and Celtic will be eyeing the record points total. There's no need for either side to hold back so we expect a similar style of game to Celtic's 3-2 win or the 2-2 draw here earlier in the season.

