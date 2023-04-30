Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(Getty Images)

A mouthwatering Old Firm derby is in the books for today as Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

With the Bhoys within touching distance of retaining the Scottish Premiership title, a domestic treble is very much on the cards.

That is particularly as the victors will meet Championship side Inverness in the final.

Rangers face the unenviable task of inflicting only a second domestic defeat of the season on Celtic, having just lost to Aberdeen in the league after a 3-2 defeat at Parkhead earlier this month.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Rangers vs Celtic is scheduled for a 1.30pm BST kick-off today, Sunday, April 30, 2023.

The match will take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Viaplay Sports.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Viaplay app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Rangers vs Celtic team news

Ryan Jack has recently been added to Rangers’ injury list, joining Kemar Roofe, Steven Davis and Tom Lawrence. Antonio Colak is a major doubt but Ryan Kent and Conor Goldson should be fit.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou hopes to have Jota, Reo Hatate and Liel Abada back after missing the draw with Motherwell.

Rangers vs Celtic prediction

Celtic have done well to avoid defeat in the last seven Old Firm meetings but a few of those have ended as a draw, and it’s easy to see a high-octane, entertaining derby going the distance at Hampden.

A 2-2 draw, Celtic to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Rangers wins: 168

Draws: 102

Celtic wins: 164

Rangers vs Celtic match odds

Rangers to qualify: 31/20

Draw (90 mins): 14/5

Celtic to qualify: 9/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).