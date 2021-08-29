Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm derby prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

Rangers face Celtic in the latest Old Firm derby at Ibrox on Sunday (ES Composite)

It’s the 426th Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic this afternoon and both sides will want to lay down an early marker after an inconsistent start to the new season.

Rangers, the Scottish Premiership defending champions, have lost three of their opening eight fixtures and have been dumped out of the Champions League courtesy of Swedish outfit Malmo.

Celtic have also had a mixed bag of results with two defeats, including the 2-1 reverse to FC Midtjylland from Denmark that saw them eliminated from Europe’s elite competition.

Both Glasgow giants have six points from three league games and will hope to put some early daylight between themselves and their old rivals before the international break.

Despite the inauspicious start to the campaign, Celtic are in fine scoring form with 13 league goals already. Rangers aren’t doing too badly in that department either, with seven goals from their opening three matches.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Rangers vs Celtic is scheduled for 12pm BST kick-off today - Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The match will be held at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow.

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports’ Football and Main Event channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Rangers vs Celtic team news

A possible Covid-19 outbreak in the Rangers camp impacted their midweek Europe League match against Alashkert with Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent all missing the play-off. However, it was unclear who had tested positive.

There is some doubt regarding their availability but manager Steve Gerrard will be able to call upon Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram who return from their respective suspensions.

Rangers possible starting lineup: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Aribo, Davis, Kamara; Hagi, Morelos, Kent

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be sweating on the fitness of Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi, who were both forced off the pitch with injuries picked up against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

The new man in charge will also be waiting on tenterhooks as James McCarthy and James Forrest could be in doubt having missed the trip to the Netherlands.

Josip Juranovic could make his debut, but Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain sidelined.

Celtic possible starting lineup: Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; Christie, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Edouard, Furuhashi

Rangers vs Celtic prediction

Three points in this clash could prove the difference come the end of the season, but with both squads having endured difficult European encounters in midweek, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some energy levels aren’t as high as they might otherwise have been.

They say that form goes out the window when these two old enemies meet, but we’re predicting a low-scoring draw.

Rangers 1 - 1 Celtic

Head to head (h2h) history and results

- Rangers wins: 166

- Draws: 100

- Celtic wins: 159

Betting odds and tips

- Rangers win: 6/4

- Draws: 5/2

- Celtic win: 85/40

