Rangers vs Celtic live stream: How can I watch Old Firm derby on TV in UK today?

(Getty Images)

An Old Firm derby will decide today’s Scottish Cup semi-final as Rangers face Celtic in Glasgow.

Michael Beale’s Gers have been thoroughly second-best to their big rivals this season with the Scottish Premiership all-but lost along with a defeat in the League Cup final earlier in the season.

A domestic treble is very much on the cards for Celtic, who have won this competition a record 40 times yet it has so far evaded Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers lifted the cup last season and, with lower league opposition guaranteed in the final, will see this as their last chance to get one over the Bhoys this campaign.

Where to watch Rangers vs Celtic

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Viaplay Sports with kick-off at 1.30pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Viaplay app or website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.