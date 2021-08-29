Rangers vs Celtic LIVE! Old Firm derby match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox (ES Composite)

Rangers vs Celtic - LIVE!

The first Old Firm derby of the season unfolds this afternoon as one of football’s fiercest rivalries takes centre stage once more.

The Glasgow rivals find themselves in unfamiliar territory in fifth and sixth position respectively in the Scottish Premiership heading into Sunday’s clash at Ibrox.

Both clubs have made similar starts to the 2021/22 campaign, with defending champions Rangers bouncing back from a tricky opening that included a very rare run of three straight defeats and an end to their Champions League hopes to thump the likes of Dunfermline and Ross County in addition to booking their spot in the Europa League group stages.

Celtic, meanwhile, recently hit both Dundee and St Mirren for six after a tough beginning to life under new boss Ange Postecoglou and have also reached the Europa League proper despite Thursday’s second-leg defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands.

The Hoops have not won any of the last six Old Firm derbies after a torrid 2020/21 season, with Steven Gerrard’s Rangers winning four of the previous five meetings.

A win today for either side would see them move one point behind early-season pace-setters Hibernian and Hearts.

Follow Rangers vs Celtic LIVE in the Old Firm derby with Standard Sport’s blog below...

Rangers vs Celtic latest news

Kick-off time: 12pm BST, Ibrox

How to watch: Sky Sports

Rangers team news: Balogun, Kent and Roofe come in

Celtic team news: Juranovic makes debut; Edouard starts

Prediction: Rangers 1-1 Celtic

Juranovic debut for Celtic; Edouard starts

11:26 , George Flood

It’s two changes for Celtic from the team that still reached the Europa League group stage despite Thursday’s 2-1 second-leg defeat at AZ Alkmaar.

Croatian international full-back Josip Juranovic - a new signing from Legia Warsaw - starts in place of the injured Greg Taylor, while the in-demand Odsonne Edouard replaces Tom Rogic.

Top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi is fit to start as hoped, while Joe Hart gets his first taste of the Old Firm derby.

Three changes for Rangers

11:18 , George Flood

So Rangers make three changes to the side that drew with Alashkert in Armenia on Thursday to book their place in the Europa League group stage.

Leon Balogun, Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent come into the starting XI picked by Steven Gerrard, with Nathan Patterson missing out as he self-isolates.

Scott Arfield and Ianis Hagi drop to the bench, but there is still no Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright or Calvin Bassey.

John Lundstram, Juninho Bacuna, Fashion Sakala and Kieran Wright all come onto the bench.

Celtic team

11:03 , George Flood

Hart, Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Juranovic, Christie, McGregor, Turnbull, Abada, Edouard, Furuhashi

Subs: Bitton, Ajeti, Soro, Rogic, Urhoghide, Bain, Montgomery

Rangers team

11:03 , George Flood

McCrorie, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Kamara, Davis, Aribo, Roofe, Morelos, Kent

Subs: Lundstram, Hagi, Itten, Bacuna, Sakala, Arfield, Kieran Wright

10:46 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Gary McAllister believes Rangers have the necessary depth to cope with their Covid problem and has backed whoever plays today to have the motivation necessary to get a result.

“We will just deal with this day-by-day and are being guided by the governing bodies," he said.

"Whoever is available on the day will get on with the job. I am in constant contact with the manager and we will be bolstered with some players coming back from suspension and niggling injuries.

"It is a massive game and a game that every player would love to play in, whether you've played with the Old Firm or are watching from the outside - it catches the imagination.

"The intensity of the game and build-up to the game is big. We have a group of players here who are looking forward to it because it is a game for big players to produce moments.

"Generally, these games can be decided on a mistake or set-piece but it just demands such serious concentration and focus so that's what I'll be asking the players if I'm in charge - just be concentrated and focused for the job at hand."

Postecoglou: Old Firm derby has ‘worldwide significance’

10:29 , George Flood

The importance of the Old Firm derby is certainly not lost on new Australian Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou, who faces Rangers for the first time today.

“Obviously each derby game has its own significance,” he said. “This one has worldwide significance in that it’s one of the most famous fixtures globally. So you understand the significance of it.

“Whilst as a manager sometimes you say, ‘It’s just another game’, well this is not, because of what it means, particularly to our supporters, and what it means to this football club.

“It’s a big game, it’s one of the fixtures you look forward to every year. It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere and it’s what we want to be involved in.

“We want to be involved in big games where there’s extra significance to the result and that will certainly be the case on Sunday.”

He added: “It’s a big fixture in Oz and many pubs across the country, if they weren’t in lockdown at the moment, in most of the major cities there, the pubs around midnight usually get fairly busy with interest on both sides of the camp.

“It’s not lost, the significance of this fixture for me, because, growing up in Australia, there are a couple of games every year from around the world that everyone tuned into, and this was certainly one of them.”

Gerrard to return to dugout?

10:19 , George Flood

So will Steven Gerrard return to the Rangers dugout for such a crucial clash this afternoon?

“The thing is, whoever is in charge and whatever squad and whatever players are available for the game, we are looking forward to it,” said assistant Gary McAllister after Thursday’s goalless draw away at Alashkert.

“We will be totally committed and we will be well prepared.

“The build up to this game is always the same, I can feel it over here in Armenia. Our players will be busting to get on this pitch on Sunday, whoever it is, whoever makes it, whoever is available.

“The facts are we have a few players coming back. It has been a wee bit disjointed at the start of the season but it is issues that every club has had to deal with.”

Celtic predicted lineup

10:03 , George Flood

Meanwhile, here’s how Celtic could shape up today...

Hart; Ralston, Starfelt, Welsh, Montgomery; Christie, McGregor, Turnbull; Abada, Edouard, Furuhashi

Rangers predicted lineup

09:56 , George Flood

Those potential absentees make predicting a Rangers starting XI for this afternoon rather tricky, but here’s how Standard Sport sees the hosts lining up at Ibrox...

McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Aribo, Davis, Kamara; Hagi, Morelos, Kent

Rangers vs Celtic prediction

09:47 , George Flood

Three points in this clash could prove the difference come the end of the season, but with both squads having endured difficult European encounters in midweek, it wouldn’t be a surprise if some energy levels aren’t as high as they might otherwise have been.

They say that form goes out the window when these two old enemies meet, but we’re predicting a low-scoring draw.

1-1.

Celtic team news

09:46 , George Flood

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be sweating on the fitness of Greg Taylor and Kyogo Furuhashi, who were both forced off the pitch with injuries picked up in the defeat against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

James McCarthy and James Forrest are pushing to be involved after missing the trip to the Netherlands.

Josip Juranovic could make his debut, but Christopher Jullien (knee), Mikey Johnston (hamstring) and Karamoko Dembele (ankle) remain sidelined.

Rangers team news

09:44 , George Flood

A possible Covid-19 outbreak in the Rangers camp impacted their midweek Europa League play-off second leg against Alashkert in Armenia, with Allan McGregor, Jon McLaughlin, James Tavernier, Scott Wright, Calvin Bassey and Ryan Kent all missing the game - along with manager Steven Gerrard - due to self-isolation.

However, it was unclear who had tested positive or indeed who might be able to return today, with assistant Gary McAllister potentially the main man in the dugout once again.

However, Rangers will be able to call upon Kemar Roofe and John Lundstram, who return from their respective European suspensions.

Scott Arfield is also expected to be fit after a foot issue.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic

09:40 , George Flood

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports’ Football and Main Event channels.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Sky Go app.

Date, kick-off time and venue

09:40 , George Flood

Rangers vs Celtic is scheduled for 12pm BST kick-off today - Sunday, August 29, 2021.

The match will be held at Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow

Welcome to Rangers vs Celtic LIVE coverage

09:34 , George Flood

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest football LIVE coverage!

First up today we are focused on events north of the border, where fierce Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic clash in the first Old Firm derby of the season at Ibrox.

Stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates!

You won’t want to miss it...