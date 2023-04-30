Rangers vs Celtic lineups: Confirmed team news, predicted XIs and injury latest for Old Firm derby today

(Getty Images)

Rangers are hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of a fifth Old Firm derby of the season, when they face Celtic for a place in the Scottish Cup final.

Michael Beale is yet to taste victory in an Old Firm match since taking charge of the Glasgow club from QPR, losing the Scottish League Cup final to the Hoops at Hampden 2-1 in February.

Beale has a fairly lengthy list of absentees for the Sunday lunchtime clash, with Ryan Jack joining Kemar Roofe, Steven Davis and Tom Lawrence on the sidelines.

There is better news in the shape of Ryan Kent and Conor Goldson who are both expected to be fit.

Celtic’s most recent derby defeat came in last year’s Scottish Cup semi – which Rangers won 2-1 after extra time – with Ange Postecoglou’s side avoiding defeat in the last seven Old Firm meetings.

Postecoglou will hope to have key Portuguese forward Jota back available after he missed their recent draw against Motherwell through injury.

James Forrest is still out but Reo Hatete and Liel Abadacould could feature.

Predicted Rangers XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Souttar, Davies, Barisic; Jack, Raskin; Morelos, Cantwell, Tillman; Sakala.

Predicted Celtic XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Mooy, McGregor, O’Riley; Jota, Furuhashi, Maeda.