Rangers visit Islanders after shutout win

New York Rangers (50-21-6, second in the Metropolitan) vs. New York Islanders (35-31-10, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Elmont; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the New York Islanders after the Rangers shut out the Jets 3-0.

The Islanders are 13-7-2 against the rest of their division. The Islanders are last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

The Rangers are 14-8-1 against Metropolitan opponents. The Rangers are ninth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

In their last matchup on April 1, the Islanders won 3-0. Mathew Barzal recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 34 goals, adding 22 assists and totaling 56 points. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has 8 points over the last 10 games for the Islanders.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-31 in 77 games this season. Artemi Panarin has 10 assists over the last 10 games for the Rangers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (lower-body), Tyler Motte: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press