Rangers and Tottenham name starting XIs for UEL clash
Rangers and Tottenham have named their starting XIs for Thursday's Europa League clash.
Here's how both teams are lining up at Ibrox:
Tonight's Rangers team to face Tottenham.
Full Team News:
— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 12, 2024
Spurs in Scotland!
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 12, 2024
Ange Postecoglou returns to Glasgow to face a familiar foe from his time as Celtic manager.
