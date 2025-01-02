Rangers thrash Celtic in stunning Old Firm derby performance

Danilo celebrates scoring Rangers’ third goal - PA/Andrew Milligan

Rangers 3 Celtic 0

Rangers produced a superb display to beat their Old Firm rivals and cut the gap to the runaway Scottish Premiership leaders to 11 points.

The hosts came into the Glasgow derby fearing a humiliating defeat and with manager Philippe Clement under pressure, but were richly deserving of their win.

Fired-up Rangers made the most of the support of a partisan crowd, with no away fans allowed, taking the lead in the seventh minute when Ianis Hagi fired past Kasper Schmeichel from outside the box.

Celtic were jittery and lacklustre and fell further behind when Robin Propper forced home a rebound from Nicolas Raskin’s header just after the hour mark.

The visitors showed just a few flashes of poise and threat but were killed off with nine minutes left when substitute Danilo slotted home inside the box.

Rangers manager speaks

Philippe Clement: “It feels very good because the boys got the result they deserved, which they haven’t got in the last couple of weeks. You can see everyone is working really hard to get better and better.

“The pressing, everyone was doing the right things. They did really well, they were focused and concentrated and had quality too. It gives the fans belief that this new squad we are building has plenty of potential.”

Rangers players speak

Ianis Hagi: “It feels good and it is a step forward for us but we have to go again in three days and switch on again quickly. It’s all about my family and my father has had his opinions and knew everything that went on behind the scenes so it was a goal for him. I’m really happy, it’s just his second time at Ibrox.

Nicolas Raskin: “I’m so proud to be captain today but more than that just so happy to win three points, just so happy for the fans. It’s perfect.”

FULL TIME: Rangers 3 Celtic 0

A massive result for the hosts and considering both teams’ form coming into this, something of a shock.

Rangers have cut Celtic’s lead at the top to 11 points so they are still unlikely to win the league, but they have given their fans a great deal to cheer about, given themselves a huge shot of belief, and may well have saved their manager’s job, too.

94 min: Rangers 3 Celtic 0

Triple substitution from Rangers, not sure why, it’s not as if they need to waste time or dampen their rivals’ momentum.

Philippe Clement, whose job was said to be on the line if Rangers lost today, will likely enjoy a nice glass of something tonight. Unless he’s doing dry January of course.

92 min: Rangers 3 Celtic 0

Celtic will want to forget this performance as quickly as possible. They have been ghosts. Hard to imagine Rodgers will let them brush it under the carpet though.

But credit to Rangers, they have been outstanding.

88 min: Rangers 3 Celtic 0

Celtic’s Engels goes down after appearing to be hit by something thrown from the crowd, but thankfully he’s up quickly and does not seem seriously hurt. Hard to fathom why you’d do that anyway, let alone with your team 3-0 up.

86 min: Rangers 3 Celtic 0

A stat worth mentioning: Celtic have today faced the most shots (24) in a Premiership game since records began.

Chris Sutton has gone a bit quiet.

GOAL!

Rangers 3 Celtic 0 (Danilo, 81 mins)

Cerny’s shot is blocked but it falls to Danilo, and with what must be his first touch he coolly slots it home. Game over.

“It’s a statement victory, Rangers can beat Celtic,” shouts the Sky Sports commentator.

80 min: Rangers 2 Celtic 0

Celtic have made four substitutions to no avail and now Rangers make their first, bringing on Brazilian forward Danilo for Bajrami. Still feels like there are more goals in this...

75 min: Rangers 2 Celtic 0

Celtic trying to force their way back into this now and Maeda has a header from a looped cross to the back post, but Yilmaz blocks.

70 min: Rangers 2 Celtic 0

Celtic on the ropes again as Rangers go for the kill. Penalty appeals for handball against Idah are dismissed but this could be over soon.

GOAL!

Rangers 2 Celtic 0 (Propper, 66 mins)

Cerny forces Schmeichel into a smart save at his near post and from the resulting corner it’s 2-0.

Raskin’s header is saved by Schmeichel’s legs but Robin Propper is there at the back post to force it home. It’s the Dutchman’s first goal for the club, and what a time to do it. Ibrox is delirious.

goal

63 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Rangers are back on top but Celtic look more composed than in the first half. It’s fascinatingly poised...

60 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Close!

Rangers enjoy some possession in the Celtic final third with a free-kick and corner well defended by the visitors before Hagi tries yet another one from distance – he has a taste for it today – but again it’s comfortable for Schmeichel.

Then Cerny is put clean through and looks to have made it 2-0 when he fires across Schmeichel but it hits the inside of the post and rolls back across the goalmouth into the Celtic keeper’s hands. Cerny did almost everything right – timed his run perfectly and shot well, very unlucky.

53 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Disallowed goal: Kyogo goes just a millisecond early and it costs him. His control on his chest and volleyed finish were superb but the ref chalks it off and VAR backs him up. That was major warning for Rangers.

50 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Hagi carries on where he left off, cutting in from the left and shooting for goal but Schmeichel gathers his bouncing shot without too much concern. Already he contest has a more balanced feel this half.

48 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Celtic start better and Kyogo Furuhashi gets a couple of early sniffs of goal but Dujon Sterling is there to keep him in check both times.

A response expected

Celtic legend Neil Lennon, on Sky Sports punditry duties, is expecting a big response after Brendan Rodgers has had words in the dressing room. No changes for the visitors. They cannot be as poor as they were in the first 45.

Rangers are keeping their guests waiting... but eventually appear and it’s time for the second half...

HALF-TIME: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Celtic will be very relieved to go in just one down. Rangers will be disappointed not to have scored more. Ianis Hagi’s smart finish in the seventh minute is the difference between these two great rivals but surely the visitors cannot be so uncertain and meek in the second half. Rangers were on the front foot throughout and looked dangerous every time they attacked. It was a riveting first 45 minutes.

48 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Rangers’ Brazilian defender Jefte gets a yellow card for a reckless swing of his elbow that hits Nicolas Kühn (below) and bloodies his face. Sutton points out that the German had lots of dental work done last season but luckily the cut seems to be on his nose. The home fans give him a cheery boo as he stands up.

The resulting free-kick is short and Rangers are tenacious in defence and force it out for a corner. It comes over deep and Hatate shoots into the floor and it bounces up towards the goal, but Kelly beats it away. That was a decent save and Celtic’s best chance.

Handbags at the half-time whistle between Celtic skipper McGregor (who has already been booked but is laughing) and Raskin, the Belgian captain of Rangers, who is angry and gets a yellow card.

Elbow

45 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Celtic trying to exert a bit of control now and they do look slick with their passing, but every time they lose possession and the crowd roars they look so shaky and vulnerable to the counter. Two minutes of added time...

41 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Celtic get into the home box but the Rangers defence is solid and Reo Hatate’s brief menace is snuffed out.

Rangers break and Celtic look wide open yet again, but Yilmaz’s shooting radar is way off this time.

38 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Another big chance for the hosts, with Carter-Vickers to the rescue for Celtic with a superb sliding tackle to thwart Diomande as he shaped to shoot inside the box.

36 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Hagi is bundled over as he shoots but no foul. Sutton on Sky backs the Celtic man [Paulo Bernardo] again but that looked harsh on Rangers. Celtic will be pleased to get to half time just one down. They can expect a rocket from their manager when they get there...

Rodgers

32 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Hagi takes an elbow in the back of the head in an aerial challenge with Alastair Johnston.

No card though, despite the shrill catcalls from the crowd, with the ref just having a word and the VAR backing him up.

Chris Sutton, on Sky Sports, says it’s a natural way to jump by the Celtic man, no malice. Looks like it hurt Hagi, though he is back up and running now.

29 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

The stats confirm Rangers’ dominance with 53 per cent of the play in the Celtic back third and just 11 per cent in the hosts’ back third.

Hagi tries another from distance but it’s some way wide. You feel the hosts really need to get a second goal while this much on top as Celtic must come to life at some point.

Hagi misses this one

26 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Hagi is brimming with confidence and swagger after his goal, and his lovely turn and pass sets up a fresh attack but Yilmaz hits the side netting when he should have pulled it back across goal from the right. Celtic are on the ropes.

22 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Daizen Maeda, who has three in his last five against Rangers, cuts into the box from the left but his shot flies wide of the far post. End-to-end stuff.

19 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Rangers come surging forward again with Celtic looking very open through midfield and at the back, Yilmaz drives in from the right but his shot from about 20 yards is no bother for Schmeichel.

17 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

Celtic look somewhat rattled but a long ball over the top almost falls for Kyogo, but the stretching Japanese forward cannot make decent contact.

13 min: Rangers 1 Celtic 0

A stunning start for the hosts, whose fans were fearing the worst but instead are in heaven at the moment.

Rangers flood forward again, thanks to more good work by skipper Raskin, and Cerny’s deflected shot hits the bar with Schmeichel stranded.

GOAL!

Rangers 1 Celtic 0 (Hagi, 7 mins)

A rampaging run by captain Raskin and he lays it off for Ianis Hagi, who fires home low into the corner from outside the box.

The Rangers scorer signals to his father, Gheorghe Hagi, in the stands. Dad could play a bit.

Hagi celebrates

5 min: Rangers 0 Celtic 0

Rangers were slow to start and were standing off – a dangerous approach and surely not want Clement wanted... but suddenly spring into life and a succession of shots from Diomande and Bajrami create pin-ball panic in the Celtic defence, which looks shaky. Big noise in Ibrox!

3 min: Rangers 0 Celtic 0

Celtic offer the first threat, winning a corner from which Rangers scramble the danger with Kyogo hovering.

Here we go

It was impeccably observed, but hostilities return as the home crowd roundly boo the Celtic players as they huddle before kick-off...

Respect

A minute’s silence is being held in remembrance of the Ibrox disaster, which claimed the lives of 66 fans 54 years ago.

silence

Nearly time...

The teams are out, with Tina Turner’s Simply the Best being blasted out of the stadium speakers, as is the norm in these parts...

Brendan Rodgers speaks

Celtic manager has a quick pre-kick-off chat with Sky Sports...

It’s always a stern test here, we expect a tough game. It’s great to have that history [Celtic have won seven and lost once in the last 10 Old Firm derbies] in the fixture but it’s because of the players showing great skill and talent and discipline and it’s very much about looking forward. There are things we’ve analysed [from League Cup final] but we just want to play our game. We know they have gifted players but we want to impose our game.

Last time out

The last clash between these two clubs was memorable for good and bad reasons.

The League Cup final at Hampden Park on December 15 was a corker of a game – a see-sawing 3-3 draw which Celtic eventually won in a penalty shoot-out.

However, the day was heavily overshadowed by fan violence, with a group of Rangers fans in Santa Claus hats and wearing blue balaclavas going on the rampage in the city centre.

Daizen the danger man

Daizen Maeda returns to the Celtic starting XI today and with 14 goals so far this term – including three in the last four games – the Japanese forward is one of the visitors’ main threats.

Daizen Maeda

02:42 PM GMT

Ibrox disaster remembered

This may be one of world football’s most bitter inter-city rivalries, but fans and representatives of both clubs have been showing their respect on the 54-year anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

On January 2, 1971, a crush in an exit stairway at the Rangers stadium caused the death of 66 fans.

Today there was a show of unity on Edmiston Drive, which runs up to and alongside Ibrox, in remembrance of the victims.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement lays a wreath

Both clubs paid tribute to the victims

Philippe Clement talks

The Rangers manager has just taken questions from Sky Sports, whose reporter rather politely did not ask about the conjecture that his job is under threat.

We need to relish this one, these are the games players come to Rangers for. It’s a new journey with this group of players [due to injuries] and you need several leaders on the pitch and I am expecting this from Liam Kelly [stand-in goalkeeper]. We want to play the same kind of game [as in the League Cup final – a 3-3 draw with Celtic winning on penalties] and to compete again as we did then, but to take the three points.

No away fans

Ibrox will be fully blue this afternoon as away fans remain shut out from Old Firm derbies.

There were none allowed for Rangers’ visit to Celtic in September and the same goes for today, although there are plans to allow the five per cent allocation for visiting supporters to return for the matches later in the season.

While the atmosphere may suffer for a lack of away fans, Glasgows’ constabulary will likely be somewhat relieved today.

And this also probably explains why this Old Firm derby has the unusual kick-off time of 3pm, rather than the earlier anti-boozing starts normally preferred.

Away fans are currently banned from Old Firm clashes - Reuters/Russell Cheyne

Sutton: Could be curtains for Clement

The Scottish media is predicting that the position of Rangers manager Philippe Clement will be in peril should his side lose at home today and fall 17 points behind their bitter rivals.

And speaking on Sky Sports, former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has warned Clement faces a potentially decisive day at Ibrox:

“This could be Philippe Clement’s last dance as Rangers manager today. I suspect things could get ugly if they lose. It’s the depleted Rangers going into the game. They’ve barely a defender fit, Jack Butland’s missing and it will be backs to the wall. They’ve got to come out with a ferocious display and just hope that Celtic aren’t at their best today.

“It’s a 14-point gap, could be a 17-point gap. It can’t keep being a project at Rangers, going through a transitional period. Maybe Europa [League] has saved him as performances there have been good, but losing the cup final to Celtic when Celtic weren’t at their best, it was important for him to get a trophy in the bag. He didn’t do that so the pressure is building.

“Essentially it will be the Rangers supporters who will get Philippe Clement out if their team get dispatched today on their own patch, but their biggest rivals. Then I suspect it could be curtains.”

Teams news

For those who prefer the old-fashioned format...

Rangers: Kelly, Ridvan, Propper, Sterling, Jefte, Raskin (c), Diomande, Bajrami, Hagi, Cerny, Igamane.

Subs: Munn, Cortes, Barron, Dessers, Matondo, Dowell, King, Fraser, Danilo.

Celtic: Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor, McGregor (c), Bernardo, Hatate, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo.

Subs: Sinisalo, Trusty, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Engels, Ralston.

Rangers have significant injury issues at the back with captain and right-back James Tavernier and goalkeeper and vice-captain Jack Butland out. Defenders Leon Balogun, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and John Souttar are also unavailable, along with midfielder Tom Lawrence. Liam Kelly deputises between the sticks and Brazilian Jefte slots in at right-back with Robin Propper and Dujon Sterling continuing at centre-back. Forwards Vaclav Cerny, Ianis Hagi and Hamza Igamane come in with Oscar Cortes, Kieran Dowell and Cyriel Dessers dropping to the bench.

Celtic have a nearly full-strength squad, with winger James Forrest the only injured party. Brendan Rodgers restores captain Callum McGregor, left-back Greg Taylor and forward Daizen Maeda to his starting line-up, with Alex Valle, Arne Engels and Yang Hyun-Jun dropping to the bench.

Celtic starting XI

01:54 PM GMT

Rangers line-up

🆕 Our Starting XI to face Celtic at Ibrox.



🆕 Our Starting XI to face Celtic at Ibrox.

Rodgers can increase pressure on Clement

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Old Firm derby as Celtic look to celebrate the new year by snuffing out Rangers’ faint hopes of staying in the title race.

It may not be a public holiday in England and Wales but north of the border it certainly is and there is a full Premiership programme today with the Glasgow ding-dong the juiciest offering.

Celtic are a whopping 14 points clear of their bitter rivals, who will be hoping the intense home advantage of playing at Ibrox (with no away fans allowed) can help them keep within some kind of touching distance of Brendan Rodgers’ side, with two more Old Firm derbies still to come after this one.

The two sides have had contrasting festive periods, Celtic romping to 4-0 wins over St Johnstone and Motherwell while Rangers have drawn 2-2 with Motherwell and lost 2-1 at St Mirren, heaping pressure on manager Philippe Clement.

The two gaffers have had hugely contrasting records in Old Firm derbies, with Clement yet to win in six attempts while Rodgers has enjoyed 16 wins and suffered just one defeat in 20 derbies over two spells with the Glasgow club.

And the former Liverpool and Leicester manager’s interpretation of the fixture’s resonance for managers could be alarming for Belgian Clement, the former Club Brugge and Monaco manager. “It is where you are judged at this level, working at Celtic or Rangers,” said Rodgers. “I think you are judged in these games. I saw Giovanni van Bronckhorst get to a European final and then lose his job not long after because he was losing to Celtic.”

Rodgers has also dismissed any notion that the match is a ‘dead rubber’ because of Celtic’s huge lead at the top of the table. “There is never a Rangers-Celtic game that’s a dead rubber – not in my book,” he said. “I love the occasion, I love the game – it’s an iconic game and one that I always want to win. I have got players who know what it means, they know what it takes to win, and they, like I, are committed to delivering that.”