'Rangers in talks with Besiktas over Yilmaz' - gossip

Rangers rejected Besiktas' bid to re-sign Ridvan Yilmaz on loan with an option to buy and the clubs are now negotiating over a transfer fee, with the 23-year-old left-back's parent club demanding £4.2m and the Turkish outfit offering £2.5m for the 23-year-old who switched between them for £3.3m in 2022. (Sabah)

Wolfsburg have no interest in recalling winger Vaclav Cerny from his loan to Rangers but have slapped a £6.75m price tag on the 27-year-old. (The National)

Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers would be Cagliari's preferred replacement should Gianluca Lapadula complete his loan move to Spezia. (Rainews)

Rangers and Aberdeen have both held talks with 22-year-old Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron over a pre-contract agreement to move from Dens Park this summer. (Football Insider)

The £1m option to buy included in 23-year-old Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo's loan move to Hannover 96 depends on the Bundesliga 2 club winning promotion to Germany's top flight. (BILD via The Herald)

Rangers manager Philippe Clement says that further squad additions are necessary before the end of the transfer window on Monday and does not expect many more departures. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic winger Luis Palma has completed a medical pending of a loan move to Olympiakos, with the 25-year-old Honduras international on his way to Greece to finalise the transfer that includes an option to buy for £3.3m. (Sky Sports)

Celtic are considering a move for 23-year-old £8m-rated Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec, who is a Slovakia international. (Daily Record)

Celtic will go all out to sign 22-year-old Brondby striker Matthias Kvistgaarden, who is manager Brendan Rodgers' preferred target to replace the departed Kyogo Furuhashi. (Football Insider)

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill would be an option for Celtic on a free transfer in the summer if the 29-year-old is not offered a contract extension, although they would face opposition for his signature. (Football Insider)

Aberdeen are deep in talks with AC Milan about taking 21-year-old striker Marko Lazetic on loan. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen have denied reports that centre-half Slobodan Rubezic is set to sign for Sakaryaspor and that the 24-year-old is to fly out on Saturday, claiming there is no interest from the Turkish club. (Press & Journal)

Aberdeen, Cardiff City and Hull City are interested in 22-year-old Maccabi Tel-Aviv centre-back Tyrese Asante, who held talks with the Scottish Premiership club last summer. (Sky Sports)

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says he will ideally watch a transfer target play live multiple times before deciding to launch a signing bid. (Press & Journal)

Jeppe Okkels, the winger who has joined Aberdeen on loan from Preston North End, says his £3m switch from Elfsborg to Utrecht last January was ruined by a painful twisted testicle suffered while cycling that meant he only played four times in the Netherlands. (Scottish Sun)

Former Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is under consideration for the vacant Motherwell job, but former Well boss Billy Davies also has support on the board over a possible return. (Daily Record)