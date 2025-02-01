Rangers striker Wilkinson up there as 'signing of the season'

Rangers striker Katie Wilkinson continued her remarkable campaign with two more goals in Rangers' 3-0 win over Spartans.

The 30-year-old joined Jo Potter's side in the summer following the expiration of her contract at Southampton, and has racked up 26 goals for Rangers in the SWPL after just 19 games.

No other summer signing has more - Celtic's Saoirse Noonan has scored 19 while Hibs' Kathleen McGovern is on 16 - and former Scotland international Leanne Crichton says she is one of - if not the - signing of the season.

"She's up there [with signing of the season]," Glasgow City assistant manager Crichton said on BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"She's a goal machine.

"She'd probably gone off the boil at little bit in recent weeks, and the last month or so, by her standards. She's a right handful."