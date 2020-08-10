Rangers win No. 1 pick, rights to phenom Alexis Lafreniere

Barring something absolutely crazy, CHL standout Alexis Lafreniere will be heading to the New York Rangers. (Getty)

Alexis Lafreniere finally has his home. And if he had big-city aspirations, he won’t be disappointed.

The New York Rangers struck it rich in Phase 2 of the NHL Draft Lottery on Monday night, winning the rights to select the talented Rimouski Oceanic forward with the No. 1 overall selection in 2020.

New York won the No. 1 overall selection with 12.5 percent odds entering the draw — even with seven other hopeful teams. It was determined at the initial phase of the Draft Lottery in June that one of the eight teams that came up short in the play-in round for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs would win the rights to the top selection after the qualification round concluded.

The Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Florida Panthers will slot into draft positions based on the regular season standings after failing to secure the winning ping-pong ball.

Following the Rangers on the draft floor in October, the Los Angeles Kings will choose second, while the Ottawa Senators pick third.

