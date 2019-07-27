Rangers agree to deal with Pavel Buchnevich

Pavel Buchnevich has agreed to a new deal with the New York Rangers. (Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

The New York Rangers have announced they have come to terms on a new contract with forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Although the specifics of the deal are not stated in the team’s official press release, it’s reported to be a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.25 million, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post.

The 24-year-old has proven to be a useful part on a re-tooling Blueshirts squad. The Russian winger notched 21 goals and 38 points in 64 games last season, good enough to finish the season as the club’s fourth-highest scorer. He missed a fair amount of time during the 2018-19 campaign with a broken thumb and an undisclosed injury.

Buchnevich’s new contract comes just before his salary arbitration hearing, which was set to take place on July 29th.

