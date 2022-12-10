Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff.

Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks.

His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked second in the majors to Atlanta rookie Spencer Strider (13.81) among pitchers who threw at least 70 innings.

“Andrew is an important addition to the staff as we continue improving our roster for the 2023 season,” Rangers general manager Chris Young said in a news release. “He was one of the most effective pitchers in the majors over the final two months last season, and we look forward to working with Andrew on carrying that momentum into next year.”

The 31-year-old left-hander joins a Texas rotation fronted by two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who left the New York Mets this month to sign a $185 million, five-year contract with the aggressive Rangers.

The group also includes All-Star lefty Martín Pérez, and right-handers Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. Pérez accepted a $19.65 million qualifying offer this offseason to stay with the Rangers, and Odorizzi was acquired from Atlanta in a trade last month.

Gray joined the Rangers as a free agent last winter, signing a $56 million, four-year contract.

Texas finished fourth in the AL West this year at 68-94 and ranked 22nd among 30 major league teams with a 4.22 ERA.

Heaney gets a $12 million salary next season, and the deal includes a $13 million player option that would increase to $20 million if he pitches 150 or more innings in 2023 and doesn’t have an injury that would prevent him from being on the active roster within 60 days of opening day in 2024. If the option is declined, he would get a $500,000 buyout.

Story continues

Heaney can earn $5 million in performance bonuses for innings: $750,000 for 100, $1.25 million for 120 and $1.5 million each for 140 and 160. He would be eligible for the performance bonuses in 2024 only if the option is exercised at $13 million.

The pitcher will make a $50,000 annual charitable contribution.

Heaney was selected ninth overall in the 2012 amateur draft by the Miami Marlins out of Oklahoma State. He is 36-42 with a 4.56 ERA over nine big league seasons with the Marlins, Angels, Yankees and Dodgers.

To make room for him on the 40-man roster, right-hander A.J. Alexy was designated for assignment.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press