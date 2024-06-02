Rangers shut out Marlins 7-0, can’t capitalize on Weathers’ strong start

The Miami Marlins opened June being shut out for the fifth time 7-0 against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort by pitcher Ryan Weathers.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. started the game with a highlight-reel worthy one-handed catch on a ball by Texas’ Marcus Semien that was headed for a home run. The ball only had a 55 percent catch probability.

“You have to realize he’s played in the outfield just over 100 games, it’s not like it’s his eighth year in so he’s still learning the position and he’s making strides,” said Marlins manager Skip Schumaker. “He’s getting better every day.”

Miami’s pitching during the past month has been the driving force for success, and that was consistent in this game.

Weathers through 96 pitches in six innings — 63 of them for strikes. He gave up four runs and nine hits and did not walk a batter. Best of all, Weathers had a career-high 11 strikeouts this game bringing his season total to 64.

“I’ll take that version of Ryan every day of the week,” Schumaker said. “He’s grown every single game. He’s been as good as anybody on our staff and once again did another outstanding job tonight.”

This was Weathers’ second career double-digit strikeout appearance — both coming this season. The first time he struck out 10 against the San Francisco Giants on April 16. In hat game he gave up two runs on five hits and a home run.

The reigning World Series champion Rangers were able to get revenge from their 8-2 loss on Friday night.

Weathers gave up all four runs and seven of his nine hits in the third and fourth innings.

“It was definitely a weird outing,” Weathers said. “Their main guy we didn’t really keep in check, in [Corey] Seager just swinging the bat well and obviously he’s one of the best players in baseball.”

Offensively, the Marlins went 7 for 32 on Saturday after 12 hits in 34 at-bats Friday.

Jesus Sanchez, who went 3 for 3 with three extra-base hits on Friday, was 1 for 4 and struck out twice Saturday.

“It’s tough to win when you don’t score,” Schumaker said.

The Marlins will look to win the series on Sunday starting at 1:40.