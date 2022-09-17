Rangers score 4 early, including Lowe HR, hold off Rays 4-3

  • Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim fouls off a Tampa Bay Rays pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    1/5

    Rangers Rays Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim fouls off a Tampa Bay Rays pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to first for the out on a bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    2/5

    Rangers Rays Baseball

    Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to first for the out on a bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks in to the glove of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia after Meijia collided with wall making a catch on a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Norman Lowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    3/5

    Rangers Rays Baseball

    Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks in to the glove of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia after Meijia collided with wall making a catch on a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Norman Lowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri dives for a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    4/5

    Rangers Rays Baseball

    Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri dives for a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Taylor Walls was safe at first. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    5/5

    Rangers Rays Baseball

    Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Taylor Walls was safe at first. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim fouls off a Tampa Bay Rays pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to first for the out on a bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks in to the glove of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia after Meijia collided with wall making a catch on a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Norman Lowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri dives for a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Taylor Walls was safe at first. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
DICK SCANLON
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning Friday night and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.

Lowe's two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber, who gave up seven straight hits in the first inning in New York nearly a week earlier.

Rangers starter Martin Perez (12-6) gave up three runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Three of those were by Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, driving in runs with a single in the second and a double in the sixth.

Jose Leclerq pitched the ninth for his sixth save in seven attempts, retiring Harold Ramirez on a bases-loaded grounder to end the game.

The Rays, who opened a 10-game homestand, left at least one runner on base in every inning except the eighth, losing for the sixth time in eight games.

Kluber (10-9) gave up four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: LHP Brooks Raley was reinstated from the restricted list, and RHP Kevin Herget was optioned to Triple-A Durham. The unvaccinated Raley was unavailable for both of the Rays' series in Toronto this summer.

UP NEXT

LHP Ryan Yarbrough (1-8, 4.38 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season for the Rays on Saturday night after pitching five scoreless innings of relief Sunday against the New York Yankees. RHP Jon Gray (7-6, 3.79) will be making his second start for the Rangers since his return from the injured list with a left oblique strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Albert Pujols hits homer No. 698. Will he reach the 700-HR club?

    The Cardinals great has already passed Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home run list.

  • Judge proposed by Trump named to vet records seized by FBI

    A senior federal judge with experience handling U.S. national security matters was named on Thursday as an independent arbiter to vet records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation. Senior U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, based in Brooklyn, was appointed by Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to serve in a role called a special master in the case. Dearie, 78, is tasked with deciding whether any of the documents are privileged - either due to attorney-client confidentiality or through a legal principle called executive privilege - and should be off limits to federal investigators.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Toronto FC signs teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to homegrown contract

    Toronto FC has signed teenage forward Hugo Mbongue to a homegrown contract through 2025 with an option for 2026. The 18-year-old Mbongue, the younger brother of former TFC midfielder Ralph Priso, becomes the 31st player in club history to sign for the first team from the Toronto academy. “Hugo is a talented young striker who has worked hard to improve his overall game,” Bob Bradley, Toronto's head coach and sporting director, said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing Hugo’s progress in his

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott's right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed his hand, like he has many times before, but r

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co