Rangers ride luck to take control of Red Star tie with emphatic first-leg win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ronnie Esplin
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Aleksandar Katai
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Allan McGregor
    Allan McGregor
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
James Tavernier celebrates Rangers&#x002019; opener (Jane Barlow/PA). (PA Wire)
James Tavernier celebrates Rangers’ opener (Jane Barlow/PA). (PA Wire)

Rangers put themselves firmly in the driving seat of their Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade following an incident-packed 3-0 win at Ibrox.

Gers skipper James Tavernier slotted home a VAR-awarded penalty in the 11th minute of a remarkable first half and striker Alfredo Morelos doubled the lead with a driven shot four minutes later before Light Blues goalkeeper Allan McGregor brilliantly saved an Aleksandar Katai penalty.

Katai had put the ball in the net twice in the first half, only to be thwarted by the offside flag, but he and his team-mates were again left shaking their heads in the 51st minute when defender Leon Balogun, back in for Borna Barisic, powered in a header from a Tavernier corner.

The Scottish champions continued to ride a second-half rollercoaster to the final whistle and can now look forward to the second leg next week at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, where the possibility of an appearance in the last eight of a European competition for the first time in 14 years beckons.

The Serbians, however, will feel sure they must enjoy better fortunes than they endured on a remarkable night in Glasgow.

Ibrox could hardly have witnessed a more exhilarating first half to a European tie.

The match began with, among other things, two early Gers goals, one from a controversial penalty, as well as a home penalty save.

Red Star midfielder Katai had the ball in the Rangers net from the edge of the area in the third minute but the offside flag was up.

A VAR check five by Dutch referee Serdar Gozubuyuk five minutes later puzzled most of the stadium, but there was a huge cheer from the Gers supporters when he pointed to the spot, judging Slavoljub Srnic to have clipped Ryan Kent as he drove into the box.

Tavernier, who had scored home and away from the spot against Borussia Dortmund in the play-offs, guided his penalty high past fellow captain Milan Borjan.

Two minutes later, as Red Star responded and Rangers hesitated, Katai again had the ball in the net, only to see the offside flag up once more.

Instead, Morelos slammed in a second at the other end when the ball broke to him 14 yards out after Ryan Jack’s cross into the area had been headed away by defender Strahinja Erakovic.

It was breathless stuff.

The visitors were awarded a penalty when Jack tugged Mirko Ivanic inside the area, but McGregor threw himself to his right to push away Katai’s well-struck shot.

It was all going the way of the Scottish champions and they could have added a third in the 41st minute, but midfielder Glen Kamara fired just over the bar from 12 yards after good work by Kent and defender Calvin Bassey.

Seconds later, as play raged from end to end, McGregor saved from Ohi Omoijuanfo’s sliding effort and Morelos’s low drive from long range was smothered by Borjan.

The second half continued in the same manner, with play stretched as both sides pushed forward, and further bedlam ensured in the stand when Balogun’s thumping header from Tavernier’s corner flew past Borjan.

Opportunities for more goals presented themselves to Rangers as a frantic second half wore on, with defender Connor Goldson’s header cleared off the line by Aleksandar Dragovic in the 70th minute.

The visitors retained a sense of menace but their luck remained absent.

When Guelor Kanga beat McGregor with a swerving drive from 25 yards the ball rebounded off the bar and the home side eventually emerged unscathed. –

Red star substitute El Fardou Ben Nabouhane had the ball in the net in the 83rd minute, but he too was ruled offside and the Gers held out to take a major step towards the next round.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • How is football affected by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?

    Here are the major consequences the war on Ukraine is having on football worldwide.

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher holds no ill will toward Dragic: 'I love Goran'

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher dishes on Goran Dragic, getting booed, and the time the Raptors forward was convinced he got traded.

  • 3 reasons why Maple Leafs fans should hold on for the ride

    The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to give their fans a nervous ride through games this season, even when winning. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar shares three reasons why fans should remain hopeful through the turbulence, including the play of Ilya Lyubushkin and Nick Robertson.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • NHL Heritage Classic should always be all-Canadian affair

    The lack of interest in the outdoor games this season highlights the NHL's need to do a better job at marketing itself. On the latest episode of Zone Time, Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says it should start with making the Heritage Classic an all-Canadian affair.