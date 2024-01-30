Rangers reject Butland approach from Premier League club

Tom English, BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

Rangers have rejected an approach from a Premier League club for their goalkeeper, Jack Butland.

The club say they will not entertain any offers in this transfer window for the 30-year-old who has excelled since his move to Glasgow in the summer.

The former England international has started 22 Premiership games this season and Rangers have conceded only 11 goals, the lowest goals against tally in the Scottish Premiership.

Butland has been a major part of the Ibrox side's formidable defence, a return to form that he’s hoping will attract the attention of England manager, Gareth Southgate, ahead of the Euros this summer.