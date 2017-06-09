Rangers recall Jurickson Profar as Adrian Beltre sits

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Texas Rangers recalled infielder Jurickson Profar from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned LHP Dario Alvarez there before Friday night's game against the Washington Nationals.

Profar will start at third base with Adrian Beltre out of the lineup for the second straight game. Beltre suffered an ankle injury Tuesday against the New York Mets. The slugger has played in just seven games this season for Texas.

''Profar has been on the left side of the diamond in Triple-A so we'll keep him on that side,'' Rangers manager Jeff Banister said.

In his second stint with the Rangers this season, Profar is batting .135 with three RBIs in 15 games. With Round Rock, Profar batted .267 with two home runs and 20 RBIs in 34 games.

Alvarez is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in 14 relief appearances this season and last pitched in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.