Rangers reach Europa League last eight despite Red Star Belgrade defeat

There will be scratching of heads in Belgrade over how on earth back-to-back games against Rangers returned just two goals for Red Star. The answer lies in the influence of VAR, wastefulness and Allan McGregor. For the second time in as many rounds, Rangers played the more efficient football and progressed. Red Star’s second, scored from the penalty spot in stoppage time, was barely relevant.

This success takes Rangers into the quarter-final of a European competition for the first time since 2008, when they eventually reached the Uefa Cup final. There were shades of that run – during which Rangers were routinely under the cosh – in Belgrade. Yet by the time Ryan Kent marauded forward to equalise the scores on the night, restoring a three-goal Rangers advantage in the process, the outcome was obvious. McGregor’s imperious form, aged 40 and in his 99th European appearance for Rangers, was key to that sense. And there was still, at that point, more than half an hour to play.

The evening had started in perfect fashion for Red Star. In front of a typically vociferous support, Mirko Ivanic chested down a Guelor Kanga cross and slammed the ball home. With just 10 minutes played, the Serbians had genuine aspirations of overturning the 3-0 Ibrox defeat.

McGregor had other ideas. The goalkeeper made outstanding saves from Ivanic and Cristiano Piccini before the interval. Milan Pavkov should have doubled the hosts’ advantage but miscued his shot entirely after Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey had misjudged a simple through ball. Not that Rangers were completely without a threat; Alfredo Morelos dragged an effort narrowly wide in the 23rd minute.

Red Star’s opening to the second half was actually even more aggressive. Ohi Omoijuanfo left Bassey stranded and even McGregor in no-man’s land but overhit a pass when Pankov was ready to tap into an empty net.

How Rangers capitalised. Glen Kamara played a wonderful flick into the path of the rampaging Kent, who opted to go for goal rather than play in Morelos. The shot flicked off Alexsandar Dragovic on the way beyond Milan Borjan.

Ivanic prodded wide. McGregor produced a double save, El Fardou Ben Nabouhane left with head in hands after failing to convert a rebound. Ben Nabouhane did beat McGregor – who saved a penalty in the first leg - from 12 yards after Kamara upended Filippo Falco but his was to be Rangers’ night; again.

With Borussia Dortmund and Red Star seen off in successive rounds, dreams of another final appearance would hardly be unreasonable. A full-time, multi-player melee endorsed Red Star’s frustrations.