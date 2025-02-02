Rangers play the Golden Knights following Miller's 2-goal showing

Vegas Golden Knights (31-15-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (24-23-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -134, Rangers +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vegas Golden Knights after Jonathan Tanner Miller scored two goals in the Rangers' 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

New York has a 24-23-4 record overall and a 12-11-2 record on its home ice. The Rangers have a -7 scoring differential, with 151 total goals scored and 158 conceded.

Vegas has a 12-9-3 record in road games and a 31-15-6 record overall. The Golden Knights are fifth in league play with 174 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 21 goals and 31 assists for the Rangers. Adam Edstrom has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Shea Theodore has six goals and 38 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

