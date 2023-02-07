Rangers play the Canucks following Zibanejad's 2-goal showing

Vancouver Canucks (20-26-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New York Rangers (27-14-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Vancouver Canucks after Mika Zibanejad's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Rangers' 5-4 overtime win.

New York has gone 14-9-4 in home games and 27-14-8 overall. The Rangers have a 14-3-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Vancouver is 10-13-3 in road games and 20-26-3 overall. The Canucks are 20-7-4 when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zibanejad has 22 goals and 27 assists for the Rangers. Filip Chytil has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

J.T. Miller has 18 goals and 26 assists for the Canucks. Andrei Kuzmenko has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 5.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Canucks: William Lockwood: out (undisclosed), Thatcher Demko: out (lower-body), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press