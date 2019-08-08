Rangers offer tickets to Hispanic family that faced racial taunts at game

The Texas Rangers are trying to provide a more welcoming atmosphere to a family that faced racial taunts at one of their games. In order to try and right that wrong, the team has offered the family tickets to any home game during the 2019 season, according to ESPN.

Jessica Romero said she and her family faced racial taunts from another fan during Saturday’s game. In a lengthy post on Facebook, Romero explained that the fan made comments about illegal immigrants during the game. She also posted a picture of her family at the game. In the background, the man is flipping off the camera.

On Monday, the Rangers responded to Romero’s post, apologizing to the family for what happened during the game. They promised to look into the incident and told the Romero family the team would “make their next trip to Globe Life Park a memorable and enjoyable experience."

If the Romero family takes the team up on its offer, they would go to the game as special guests of public address announcer Chuck Morgan.

Another season ticket holder has offered up tickets to the Romero family to let them know “the vast, vast majority of people don’t think that way,” according to the Star-Telegram.

