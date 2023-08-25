'Rangers have no interest in Celtic-linked Palma'

Rangers, who have previously been linked with Luis Palma, have no interest in the Honduran winger, leaving Celtic's path to signing the Aris 23-year-old more open. (The Herald)

Rangers have decided against sending winger Ross McCausland out on loan during this transfer window despite enquiries from a number of clubs after the 20-year-old's B team form impressed Michael Beale enough for the manager to consider him an option for the first team. (Anthony Joseph on X)

Rangers are looking to offload winger Josh McPake, who ended last season with Queen's Park, this summer on a permanent deal despite recent loan interest in the 21-year-old. (Glasgow Times)

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos could be handed a career lifeline by Cruz Azul, currently bottom of Mexico's top flight, as the 27-year-old continues to search for a club after his summer release by Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

