Rangers miss out on defender - Friday's gossip

Rangers have missed out on Ghana youth international Nathaniel Adjei after Lorient paid a £5.5m fee plus £1.5m in add-ons for the defender despite being relegated from France's Ligue 1. (Scottish Sun)

Martin Dubravka says Celtic have wanted to sign him for a year, as the Slovakia goalkeeper is linked with a move to Glasgow to replace Joe Hart. (Scottish Sun)

Genk have entered discussions with Celtic over striker Hyeon-gyu Oh - with the Glasgow club set to make a profit on the 23-year-old. (Sky Sports News)

Gerald Taylor, a 23-year-old defender who plays for Costa Rican club Saprissa, will clinch a move to Heart of Midlothian in the coming days. (The Scotsman)

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has revealed he could have been lining up for Scotland rather than England at Euro 2024 - if they hadn’t snubbed him as a teenager. (Scottish Sun)

If Martin Boyle leaves Hibernian this summer it might suit all parties - with a big wage off the bill and money for new boss David Gray to spend, says former striker Tam McManus. (Daily Record)

Don Hutchison, the last man to score a winner for Scotland against Germany, thinks John McGinn's energy can stifle the host nation's main creator Toni Kroos in the Euro 2024 opener. (Daily Record)

Scotland icon Graeme Souness fears Steve Clarke's goal-shy side will be outgunned at Euro 2024 but believes they can launch a counter-strike and reach the last 16. (Three Up Front podcast)

Assistant manager Andy Kirk says St Johnstone "need to add some fresh energy" during the transfer window. (The Courier)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and his son Craig have made the trip from the United States to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2024 in Germany. (Press & Journal)

Scotland fans have suffered train delays as they make their way to Munich for the Euro 2024 opener after landing in various parts of Germany. (Herald)