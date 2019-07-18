Rangers’ Mike Minor unhappy he might be moved: ‘It’s almost like I signed just so they could trade me’

Mike Minor is not happy his name has surfaced in trade rumors.

The 31-year-old starter discussed a recent report that said the Rangers are “increasingly likely” to deal him before the July 31 deadline when he met with reporters Wednesday.

“I feel like ever since I signed it’s been a topic,” Minor said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s almost like I signed just so they could trade me.”

The left-hander made his first All-Star team earlier this month and is in the middle of a career season. He holds an 8-4 record with a 2.73 ERA in 19 starts so far in 2019.

Minor signed a three-year, $28 million deal with Texas in December 2017. He said he also thought he might be moved after the 2018 season. The Rangers entered play Thursday five games out of the second American League wild-card spot with a 50-46 record.

“We’ve been playing well all season,” Minor said. “Anytime that we lose a couple games, they’re supposedly ready to deal guys when we have 2 1/2 months left in the season.

“I don’t think that it helps when I go home and I have neighbors asking me about it, too.”

Rangers manager Chris Woodward said earlier this week the team has to focus on ignoring the speculation.

"That’s part of the game. That’s something that, as a player, you have to deal with every year, basically,” Woodward said (via MLB Network on SiriusXM). “As a staff member, all you can do is try to keep (the trade rumors) internal. Try to keep the noise out and say ‘Hey, when things happen, they happen. It’s out of your control. So, we might as well go out there and try to win each game and not worry about that.' Not have that hanging over us.

“But, it is there. I’m not afraid to address it. I’m not going to ignore.”

The Brewers and Phillies are both interested in Minor, according to MLB Network.