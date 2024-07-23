Rangers may test Hearts' Shankland resolve - gossip

Hearts striker seemingly back on Rangers' radar amid possible outgoings at Celtic...

Rangers could test the strength of Heart of Midlothian's resolve to keep hold of captain Lawrence Shankland this summer, with the Scotland striker's name back on the Ibrox wanted list as manager Philippe Clement makes a U-turn after deciding against a January move for the 28-year-old. (Daily Record)

Fiorentina have agreed an £840,000 per year salary with Ianis Hagi, but it is unclear whether the Serie A club will be willing to pay the £2.9m fee being asked by Rangers for the 25-year-old Romania midfielder. (Sport Pe Surse)

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to make an official bid for Rangers winger Scott Wright despite the 26-year-old's agents having held provisional talks with the Championship club. (TeamTalk)

Celtic have rejected a second bid of around £14.3m, plus add-ons, from Atalanta for 23-year-old midfielder Matt O'Riley, but talks are ongoing between the clubs. (Sky Sports)

The Scottish champions are hoping for an overall package of around £26m, which is far off what Atalanta are offering for Denmark international O’Riley. (TeamTalk)

Benjamin Siegrist is expected to complete his move to Rapid Bucharest from Celtic after flying in for a medical on Monday, with the goalkeeper having agreed a two-year contract, with a 12-month option, at the club managed by Neil Lennon. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers hints he wants two new strikers this summer. (Glasgow Times)

The collapse of Tanner Tessmann's transfer to Internazionale means Fiorentina will deepen discussions about signing the 22-year-old Venezia midfielder, who was linked with Celtic at the weekend. (Firenzeviola)

Celtic's feeder club in Austria, Admira Wacker, have revealed they are set to get more loan players this season from the Scottish champions. (Glasgow Times)

Stuart Armstrong could be in line for a Brentford contract after manager Thomas Franks hailed the Scotland midfielder as a "great player" as the 32-year-old arrived on trial with the Premier League club after leaving Southampton. (Herald - subscription)

Sheffield United have made Oli McBurnie, who became a free agent in June, another contract offer in a bid to end the Scotland striker’s state of summer limbo after the 28-year-old returned to pre-season training with the Championship club. (The Star)

Standard Liege are close to completing the signing of 27-year-old Scotland capped centre-half David Bates for £630,000 from Belgian top-flight rivals Mechelen. (The National)

Myziane Maolida, the 25-year-old forward who impressed on loan to Hibernian last season, has undergone a medical with Saudi Premier League club Al Kholood after being released by Hertha Berlin. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)

Kilmarnock are trying to finalise the signing of Corrie Ndaba before this week's Europa League first-leg match against Cercle Bruges, with the 24-year-old defender not part of Ipswich Town's plans following their promotion to the Premier League. (Herald - subscription)

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein is pondering whether to go back into the transfer market for another goalkeeper as his current options lack experience. (Courier - subscription)