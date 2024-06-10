Rangers' Lawrence linked with Van Bronckhorst - gossip

Former Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pondering a move for Ibrox midfielder Tom Lawrence as he begins to assemble a new squad at Turkish club Besiktas, while Ipswich Town and Sheffield United are also keen on the 30-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Bayern Munich would accept £850,000 for 20-year-old winger Yusuf Kabadayi, who is said to be attracting interest from Rangers, St Pauli and Lecce. (Der Werden via The National)

Rangers-linked Harry Souttar says that, if Enzo Maresca was still in charge, he would be looking to leave Leicester City this summer, but the 25-year-old Aberdeen-born Australia centre-half will now wait to see if he can win more game time under whoever is the new manager. (Glasgow Times)

Celtic striker Kyogo Furushashi says he wants to "remain overseas for as long as I can" amid reports that Urawa Red Diamonds want to tempt the 29-year-old back to Japan this summer. (Gifu-NP via Daily Record)

Serie A side Lecce and recently relegated Frosinone rekindle their interest in Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke after missing out on the Swede in January. (Tuto Mercato via Scottish Sun)

Adam Idah admits he does not know where his future lies on the 23-year-old striker's return from loan to Celtic and that new Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup will have the final say as he weighs up his squad options. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes wants to sign goalkeeper Will Dennis on loan from Bournemouth for a second loan spell, but the Premier League club want the 23-year-old to be part of their goalkeeping squad. (Daily Record)

B team manager Liam Fox will sign a new contract at Hearts after rejecting an approach to become assistant manager at Edinburgh rivals Hibs. (Daily Record)

Arsenal will listen to offers of around £10m for Scotland defender Kieran Tierney, who has two years remaining on his contract with the London club. (Sunday Post)

Scottish FA president Mike Mulraney has revealed it would cost £250m to bring the ends behind the goals closer to the pitch as he defended Hampden Park stadium. (The Herald)