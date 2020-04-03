Rangers' K'Andre Miller repeatedly called racial slur during hacked Zoom call

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: New York Rangers Defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) skates during New York Rangers Prospect Development Camp on June 29, 2018 at the MSG Training Center in New York, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New York Rangers top prospect K’Andre Miller was repeatedly called a racial slur during a Zoom call held between him and the team’s fans on Friday.

Zoom is a video conferencing service that has gained global popularity as the world reacts and adjusts to the new working realities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A Zoom user — they’re certainly not a fan if they’re exhibiting this type of horrific behaviour — used the chat function to repeatedly direct a racial slur targeted at Miller.

The chat was intended to be a conference call between Miller and the first 500 fans to join the call.

Get ready for the future.



See you at 3 PM! pic.twitter.com/oPtayAeATZ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 3, 2020

The Rangers organization has yet to release a statement about the incident. We’ll update the post if the Rangers do, but racism has no place in hockey and should expect a diligent response.

Miller was selected with the 22nd pick of the 2018 NHL Draft and many expect him to graduate to the Rangers shortly. An excellent skater, Miller has featured for the United States at the past two World Junior Championships.

The mobile defenseman signed his three-year entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 16. This season, Miller recorded 18 points in 36 games for Wisconsin at the NCAA level.

It’s an appalling development, but in a year where racism in hockey continued to be a prevalent theme of the 2019-20 season, it’s one of many incidents where the league needs to take a firmer stance to protect its players.

Here is a link to the Zoom incident.

More coverage from Yahoo Sports