Rangers Insider: Rangers win their fourth series in a row, Yankees visit Globe Life Field next

Following their series victory over the Houston Astros, the Texas Rangers’ offense continued their hot hitting en route to two series victories over the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland Athletics.

The Rangers had a 5-1 record during the week and secured a 5-2 victory over the Athletics in the series finale on Sunday.

Here’s what happened this week for the Rangers with a look ahead to next week.

DeGrom clinches Rangers series win

The Rangers turned to their ace Jacob deGrom with the series on the line and he delivered. DeGrom threw for six innings allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with 11 strikeouts.

DeGrom became the 16th pitcher in MLB history to have at least 60 games of 10 or more strikeouts.

Offensive firepower

Another week another strong offensive showing from the Rangers. The Rangers were the top-scoring offense in the MLB over the last week with 55 runs scored.

The Rangers scored 10 runs or more in half of their games this week.

Adolis Garcia hot hitting

Garcia had a career game on Saturday against the Athletics going 5-for-5 with three home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored. Garcia’s eight RBIs are the second most in one game in team history and his five runs tied the team record.

On the season, Garcia is hitting .250 with seven home runs, 18 runs and an MLB-leading 28 RBIs.

Upcoming Schedule

The Rangers began a three-game road trip on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds at The Great American Ballpark.

The Rangers will open a series with New York Yankees at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday at Globe Life Field in their first four-game series of the season.

The series continues at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers will wear their City Connect uniforms.

The third game is at 6:05 on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The series finale is at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field and will be a Blue Bell Ice Cream Sunday.