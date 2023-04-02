Rangers Insider: Highs and lows of opening week; look ahead to second week

The Texas Rangers opened the 2023 MLB season with back-to-back big offensive performance in wins over the Philadephia Phillies.

The two teams completed the season-opening series on Sunday night.

Here are some of the highs and lows of the first weekend of Rangers baseball and the schedule for the upcoming week.

Big gats

The Rangers’ vaunted pitching staff has taken a backseat to start the season because of the prowess of the Rangers lineup. Through two games the Rangers have scored 27 runs and batted .375 against the Phillies.

Left fielder Robbie Grossman has been huge for the Rangers so far going 3-for-6 with a home run, six RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

The Rangers hitters found success against quality starting pitchers. Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola are both former all-stars who couldn’t make it past the fifth inning in their season debuts against the Rangers.

The Rangers’ 27 runs scored is tied for the second most for a team through its first two games of a season since 1900 behind only the 1951 White Sox who scored 30.

Catcher Mitch Garver smacked two three-run home runs in Saturday’s 16-3 beating of the Phillies.

Slow start for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom’s hotly anticipated debut left much to be desired. DeGrom only lasted 3.2 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one home run given up.

Despite the final numbers, deGrom did look sharp at times evidenced by his seven strikeouts. Degrom also threw the fastest pitch by a Rangers pitcher since 2019 when he threw a 101 mph fastball.

Josh Jung struggles

Josh Jung has been one of the few Rangers batters struggling to start the season. Through two games Rangers’ third baseman is batting 1-for-8 with two walks. one RBI, two runs scored and four strikeouts.

It’s too early for concern about Jung but during an opening weekend characterized by great hitting Jung was one of the few disappointments in the Rangers lineup.

Bullpen excellence

The Bullpen was a major question mark for the Rangers coming into this season and they’ve had a good start to the 2023 campaign.

Through two games the Rangers bullpen has pitched 9.1 innings allowing two earned runs on 9 hits with seven strikeouts and has excelled to start the season.

Upcoming Schedule

The Rangers open a three-game series on Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. The Rangers will take part in Mariachi Mondays presented by T-Mobile with pregame and in-between inning entertainment provided by the official mariachi band of the Texas Rangers.

On Tuesday the Rangers will play against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. It’s Coca-Cola Family Fun Tuesday which gives discounts at certain park vendors.

On Wednesday the Rangers conclude their sereis against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. It’s Texas Chilli Company Dollar Hot Dog Day where hot dogs can be had for a dollar. It’s the last game of the Rangers’ opening homestand before they travel to Chicago to play the Cubs.

The Rangers will play three afternoon games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, Friday-Sunday. Friday’s 1:20 p.m. start will be broadcast on Apple TV+, Saturday’s 3:05 p.m. start and Sunday’s 1:20 p.m. start will be broadcast on BSSW.