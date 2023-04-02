Rangers Insider: Highs and lows of opening week; look ahead to second week

Lawrence Dow
·3 min read

The Texas Rangers opened the 2023 MLB season with back-to-back big offensive performance in wins over the Philadephia Phillies.

The two teams completed the season-opening series on Sunday night.

Here are some of the highs and lows of the first weekend of Rangers baseball and the schedule for the upcoming week.

Big gats

The Rangers’ vaunted pitching staff has taken a backseat to start the season because of the prowess of the Rangers lineup. Through two games the Rangers have scored 27 runs and batted .375 against the Phillies.

Left fielder Robbie Grossman has been huge for the Rangers so far going 3-for-6 with a home run, six RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.

The Rangers hitters found success against quality starting pitchers. Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola are both former all-stars who couldn’t make it past the fifth inning in their season debuts against the Rangers.

The Rangers’ 27 runs scored is tied for the second most for a team through its first two games of a season since 1900 behind only the 1951 White Sox who scored 30.

Catcher Mitch Garver smacked two three-run home runs in Saturday’s 16-3 beating of the Phillies.

Slow start for Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom’s hotly anticipated debut left much to be desired. DeGrom only lasted 3.2 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one home run given up.

Despite the final numbers, deGrom did look sharp at times evidenced by his seven strikeouts. Degrom also threw the fastest pitch by a Rangers pitcher since 2019 when he threw a 101 mph fastball.

Josh Jung struggles

Josh Jung has been one of the few Rangers batters struggling to start the season. Through two games Rangers’ third baseman is batting 1-for-8 with two walks. one RBI, two runs scored and four strikeouts.

It’s too early for concern about Jung but during an opening weekend characterized by great hitting Jung was one of the few disappointments in the Rangers lineup.

Bullpen excellence

The Bullpen was a major question mark for the Rangers coming into this season and they’ve had a good start to the 2023 campaign.

Through two games the Rangers bullpen has pitched 9.1 innings allowing two earned runs on 9 hits with seven strikeouts and has excelled to start the season.

Upcoming Schedule

The Rangers open a three-game series on Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field. The Rangers will take part in Mariachi Mondays presented by T-Mobile with pregame and in-between inning entertainment provided by the official mariachi band of the Texas Rangers.

On Tuesday the Rangers will play against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:05 p.m. It’s Coca-Cola Family Fun Tuesday which gives discounts at certain park vendors.

On Wednesday the Rangers conclude their sereis against the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 p.m. It’s Texas Chilli Company Dollar Hot Dog Day where hot dogs can be had for a dollar. It’s the last game of the Rangers’ opening homestand before they travel to Chicago to play the Cubs.

The Rangers will play three afternoon games at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs, Friday-Sunday. Friday’s 1:20 p.m. start will be broadcast on Apple TV+, Saturday’s 3:05 p.m. start and Sunday’s 1:20 p.m. start will be broadcast on BSSW.

Latest Stories

  • Rory McIlroy warned of ‘fearless’ Masters threats

    The Northern Irishman is looking to add a first Masters title to his collection having finished runner-up last year.

  • KC Royals make wrong kind of history (twice) in loss to Minnesota Twins: recap

    A slumbering offense, stretch of poor defense and pitch-clock violation combined to doom the Royals.

  • Turkish team no-shows opening ceremony at world men's curling championship

    OTTAWA — Turkey's first appearance at a world men's curling championship got off to an inauspicious start Saturday as the team no-showed the opening ceremony due to an apparent miscommunication. Vice Muhammet Haydar Demirel said the team was "sad" and "unhappy" to miss it, claiming the absence was due to an incorrect date in the competitor guide. "The World Curling (Federation) said that the opening ceremony was on the second day, but (it was on) the first day," he said via a team interpreter. S

  • Gary Player struggles to get a tee time at Augusta National despite wins: ‘It’s just sad’

    “It makes you wonder, how welcome are we really as past Masters champions?”

  • WrestleMania 39 Results: Here's Who Won on Night 1 of the WWE Event

    The biggest night of wrestling went Hollywood… again! WrestleMania 39, set for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium, marked the pay per view’s second time coming to the Greater Los Angeles area. As you’ll recall, WrestleMania 21 took place at the Crypto.com arena (then known as the Staples Center) back in […]

  • P.K. Subban says activism shouldn't be pushed on NHL players

    "You can support the LGBTQ community without having to wear a hat, a t-shirt or a jersey."

  • Jose Aldo takes gloves off for response to ‘big mouth’ Conor McGregor’s boxing proposal

    Jose Aldo took a hostile stance when informed of Conor McGregor's desire to rematch him in the boxing ring.

  • Kvitova upends Rybakina for women's Miami Open title

    Twelfth-seeded Petra Kvitova won the Miami Open in her 13th appearance, beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina with a marathon tiebreaker in a 7-6 (14), 6-2 victory Saturday. The 33-year-old Kvitova, 10 years older than her opponent, snapped Rybakina’s 13-match winning streak and halted her bid to win the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Open). In winning with will, stalwart defense and one sensational forehand winner on the dead run that electrified the crowd in the second set, the lefty Kvitova captured her 30th WTA singles title and first one since 2018 in Madrid.

  • Like Old Times: Harnden brothers reunite on Canadian team at world curling playdowns

    OTTAWA — The Harnden brothers — Ryan and E.J. — cut a familiar pose Friday during a team practice session at TD Place on the eve of the world men's curling championship. Just like they did for a decade as one of the top front ends in the sport, they hovered over the stones together on the pebbled ice — this time reuniting as teammates on the Canadian side skipped by Brad Gushue. "It has been an easy transition and they've made me feel welcome," said Ryan, who's on board as an alternate. "That al

  • MLB investigates video of Angels' Anthony Rendon grabbing shirt of A's fan on Opening Day

    The Los Angeles third baseman is in the Angels' starting lineup Saturday.

  • McIntosh shatters another world record in pool

    TORONTO — Summer McIntosh set her second senior world record in five days, winning the 400-metre individual medley in 4:25.87 at the 2023 Canadian swimming trials on Saturday night. The old record of 4:26.36 was set by Katinka Hosszu of Hungary at the 2016 Rio Olympics. A huge crowd at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre roared their support as McIntosh swam the final metres of the race. “That’s the first time I really, vividly heard the crowd during my race,” said McIntosh, who waved at the crowd

  • Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes signal warning shot to the paddock in resurgent display

    By Tom Cary, Senior Sports Correspondent, in Melbourne

  • IndyCar Driver Spins Three Times at 200 MPH, Saves It

    Losing control coming out of a corner on an oval is every IndyCar driver's nightmare, but Conor Daly simply saved it by executing a perfect 1080 through the infield grass.

  • Which NHL team has best chance to take Connor Bedard at No. 1 after draft lottery?

    Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?

  • Canada's Gushue splits games on opening day at world men's curling championship

    OTTAWA — Virtually nothing went Brad Gushue's way in his opening game at the world men's curling championship on Saturday. Some stones picked. Other shots were simply missed. And a tough Switzerland side made the Canadians pay. Yannick Schwaller delivered an emphatic 8-3 win over Canada in a round-robin opener that was essentially over at the fifth-end break. "That was awful," Gushue said. "We haven't had our butts kicked like that in a long time." Canada bounced back in the evening draw with a

  • Max Verstappen threatens to quit Formula One if number of sprint races expanded

    The shortened-race format was first introduced at three rounds in 2021, and has been doubled to six for this year.

  • Jannik Sinner knocks off Miami Open defending champ Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final

    Sinner will play Daniil Medvedev, who beat Karen Khachanov in the other semifinal, in the men’s final.

  • Draisaitl scores 3, Oilers beat Ducks 6-0, get playoff berth

    Leon Draisaitl scored three goals to reach 50 for the season, Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-0 on Saturday night to clinch their fourth straight playoff berth. Zach Hyman also had a goal and an assist, and Darnell Nurse also scored, and Mattias Ekholm had two assists to help Edmonton win its fourth straight and earn at least a point for the 10th straight game (9-0-1).

  • Moment missing four-year-old and his dog found in New Jersey woods

    The moment a lost four-year-old boy and his labrador were found after wandering into the woods in New Jersey has been revealed in heartwarming bodycam footage.The frightened and sobbing little boy, whose name has not been disclosed, became lost after he and his dog wandered almost half a mile away from his home in Atlantic City on Wednesday evening. New Jersey State Police troopers' search and rescue mission captured officers running through the forest before one yells out: "I got him, I got him." The scared four-year-old is heard repeatedly crying: "I lost my shoe, I lost my shoe," as Trooper Ian Emmi picks him up and comforts him.Moments later the youngster is reunited with his mother.New Jersey State Police

  • When NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki died in a Hooters plane crash

    On this day in weather history, race car champion Alan Kulwicki died in a plane crash.