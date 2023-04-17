Rangers Insider: Bats and pitchers shine, Rangers travel for a rematch with the Royals

The Texas Rangers offense came to life this week against the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros. Especially so in the Rangers’ 9-1 series finale victory Sunday over the Houston Astros.

The Rangers’ nine-run game was their second-highest-scoring game of the week after their 11-2 victory over Kansas City on Monday.

Here’s what happened last week for the Rangers and a look ahead to this week.

Offensive showcase

The Rangers scored six or more runs in four of six games, and their 37 runs were the sixth most in baseball last week.



Marcus Semien hit the game-changing grand slam in Sunday’s win against the Astros. Semien is slashing .300/.334/.500 with nine hits, eight runs, one home run and nine RBIs over his last seven games.

Starting pitching success

Outside of a rough start Nathan Eovaldi, who allowed six runs in five innings in a 10-1 loss to the Royals on April 12, Jacob deGrom, Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez all had strong outings and the Rangers won each of their starts. DeGrom struck out nine on Tuesday and set a Rangers record for the most strikeouts over three starts.

Perez went five innings Friday, allowing two runs with four strikeouts in the Rangers’ series-opening victory against the Houston Astros.

Heaney had the start of the week allowing one run (unearned), two hits and ten strikeouts in five innings of work in an 11-2 victory April 9 over the Royals . Heaney struck out nine batters in a row at one point, which tied the AL record.

Back to back series wins

The Rangers won each of their series this week against the Kansas City Royals and the Houston Astros, the Rangers went 4-2 on the week.

Injured Rangers

The Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was injured running the bases on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Seager will be out for approximately four weeks with a hamstring strain.

The Rangers avoided another serious injury when pitch Jon Gray was hit on the arm by a line drive on the mound on Saturday against the Houston Astros. X-rays came back negative and manager Bruce Bochy said he doesn’t expect Gray to miss a start.

Story continues

Upcoming schedule

The Rangers open a three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 p.m. on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Rangers return home for a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics that starts at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Globe Life Field. They will debut their City Connect jerseys, which will be worn every Friday home game.

The Rangers continue the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Globe Life Field. The Rangers will wear their City Connect jerseys again on Saturday, the only Saturday they will wear the jerseys all season.

The series concludes at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday at Globe Life Field. The first 15,000 fans will receive a powder blue Rangers hoodie.